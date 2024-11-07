Tragic Details Of Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea

The following article contains references to drug use, child abuse, and suicide.

You might think that being the child of a celebrity would be a dream come true, but for Chelsea O'Donnell, oldest daughter of Rosie O'Donnell, it has been more of a nightmare. Her life has been filled with tragedies that include public discord with her adoptive mom, excessive drug use, and arrests for drug possession and child neglect. In fact, her comedian mother once joked, "My teenagers are a nightmare, they're horrible" (via People). She added that she adopted her fifth child when the others were teens because, "I needed to remind myself that I actually do love children."

Rosie and her now ex-wife Kelli Carpenter became parents to Chelsea Belle O'Donnell when the child was just 3 months old . Chelsea is the second of five children that the former co-host of "The View" adopted, and the one with whom she has experienced a publicly troubled relationship. According to Rosie, Chelsea's life got off to a rough start and it's been an uphill climb ever since. Born dependent on heroin, drugs have been an issue for Chelsea since the start. She has experienced an on-again, off-again relationship with her famous mom and has been very vocal about her childhood, often casting Rosie in a less-than-favorable role. Her use of illegal substances and inability to properly care for her children have landed Chelsea and her mother in the glare of the spotlight and reopened a painful past.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).