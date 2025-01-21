Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Divorce Chatter Intensifies As Telling Rumor Resurfaces

There has been speculation that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex are headed for splitsville; here's everything Harry has said about those Meghan divorce rumors. But while Harry seems to have been denying and ignoring any talk that his marriage isn't going the distance, a revived story of Meghan's team reportedly teasing the idea of a book about their divorce has been helping to fuel the speculation that the marriage is on the rocks. It was the January 2025 Vanity Fair cover story on Meghan and Harry titled "American Hustle" that brought up the allegation that Meghan's staff had been trying to see if a book from Meghan about her divorce and life after her marriage to Harry would be of interest to a publishing company.

It certainly seems to be an odd thing to inquire about if a relationship is rock solid. If the answer had been yes from the unnamed publisher, would that have influenced a decision within the marriage? It may have been that it was someone working for Meghan who asked some questions without her knowing?

It's hard to say exactly what, if anything, happened; the couple haven't confirmed the reports. Though someone close to Harry told the Daily Beast, "The Vanity Fair divorce story seemed very unfair. There was a book but there wasn't a book, she was planning for life after divorce, but they are totally in love. What? There was not a shred of evidence."