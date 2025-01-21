Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Divorce Chatter Intensifies As Telling Rumor Resurfaces
There has been speculation that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex are headed for splitsville; here's everything Harry has said about those Meghan divorce rumors. But while Harry seems to have been denying and ignoring any talk that his marriage isn't going the distance, a revived story of Meghan's team reportedly teasing the idea of a book about their divorce has been helping to fuel the speculation that the marriage is on the rocks. It was the January 2025 Vanity Fair cover story on Meghan and Harry titled "American Hustle" that brought up the allegation that Meghan's staff had been trying to see if a book from Meghan about her divorce and life after her marriage to Harry would be of interest to a publishing company.
It certainly seems to be an odd thing to inquire about if a relationship is rock solid. If the answer had been yes from the unnamed publisher, would that have influenced a decision within the marriage? It may have been that it was someone working for Meghan who asked some questions without her knowing?
It's hard to say exactly what, if anything, happened; the couple haven't confirmed the reports. Though someone close to Harry told the Daily Beast, "The Vanity Fair divorce story seemed very unfair. There was a book but there wasn't a book, she was planning for life after divorce, but they are totally in love. What? There was not a shred of evidence."
Meghan Markle's divorce book would probably sell well; except no divorce is on the horizon
It does seem like there could be interest in a book from Meghan Markle about a divorce from Prince Harry. The world has had a chance to see and read a lot about Harry and Meghan's relationship. There's the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which was full of emotional moments about their lives and their transition away from being working royals. It had a record number of viewers on the streaming platform when it came out. There's also Harry's memoir "Spare," which included a number of startling revelations. While it was more about Harry's life than just his relationship with Meghan, it was an international bestseller.
It seems like Meghan and Harry continue to divide opinion and cause conversation with every detail of their lives still under a microscope, even if it's not as intense as when they were in the royal family. The Vanity Fair article report of the possibility of a tell-all divorce book from Meghan come in the midst of the Harry and Meghan receiving flack from some, like Justine Bateman, for helping Los Angeles fire victims. However, their presence there as a couple was praised by others.
They went to LA together, but when they go to events separately, they get comments that their marriage must be on the rocks. And with their continued time in the spotlight, they're unlikely to ever escape divorce rumors.