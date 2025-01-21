Melania Trump's Plan To Keep Usha Vance Out Of The Loop Totally Backfires
There was no shortage of news on Donald Trump's second Inauguration Day. And, if you've been anywhere near the internet since then, you've almost surely seen many jokes and memes about First Lady Melania Trump's truly bizarre fashion choices. For both the inauguration and inaugural ball, Melania's weird black and white aesthetic totally backfired, and her now-infamous hat even landed her on the worst-dressed list for her own husband's inauguration. Yet, among the sea of dark suits and the first lady's funeral-esque looks, the second lady's commitment to color stood out. To many, this looked like a glaring sign that Usha Vance has already been iced out of Donald's inner circle. Yet, if Usha's choice to sport bold colors amidst the darkness was a sign that Melania wanted to keep her out of the loop, it didn't work out the way she likely intended.
Melania chose to accompany her husband to both his inauguration and the subsequent celebration in somewhat somber-looking, black and white ensembles. Usha, on the other hand, was by Vice President JD Vance's side at both events in eye-catching, colorful pieces. And, the internet took notice. Usha made the surprising choice to sport pale pink to the inauguration, wearing a unique Oscar de la Renta coat. She followed this up with a sparkling blue gown by Reem Acra at the inaugural ball. And, not only did folks on the internet love Usha's fashion statements — they also made it clear that they preferred her looks to Melania's.
The internet loved Usha's style choices
As the memes and mockery of Melania Trump's inauguration look took X, formerly known as Twitter, by storm, some people pointed out how much better the second lady's looks were than that of the first lady. "Usha Vance getting so much love for her dress and style. Melania was elegant too though she reminded me of Michael Jackson," one X user wrote alongside side-by-side photos of the famous wives. One fan of Melania's usual fashion noted that they now prefer Usha's style, writing, "Was so excited to see Melania's dress, but after today's, Usha Vance is my favorite lady in the White House."
Another X user posted photos of Usha's show-stopping inaugural ball gown and wrote, "Usha not being overshadowed at all in her blue embellished sparkly gown. Such a flattering silhouette." Another noted that despite not being a fan of either Melania or Usha, the second lady still won the fashion award for the special occasion. "I can't stand either one of them. But, holy crap did Usha Vance out dress [Melania] today! She looks trending, comfortable and smashing in pink. $melania looks like death warmed over on a soda cracker," they wrote. Evidently, the internet has spoken, and Usha is the clear winner in the first lady vs. second lady fashion battle. So, for Melania's sake, we're hoping she wasn't trying to make Usha stick out like a sore thumb by not passing along the only dark colors memo, since that definitely backfired.