Melania Trump's Plan To Keep Usha Vance Out Of The Loop Totally Backfires

There was no shortage of news on Donald Trump's second Inauguration Day. And, if you've been anywhere near the internet since then, you've almost surely seen many jokes and memes about First Lady Melania Trump's truly bizarre fashion choices. For both the inauguration and inaugural ball, Melania's weird black and white aesthetic totally backfired, and her now-infamous hat even landed her on the worst-dressed list for her own husband's inauguration. Yet, among the sea of dark suits and the first lady's funeral-esque looks, the second lady's commitment to color stood out. To many, this looked like a glaring sign that Usha Vance has already been iced out of Donald's inner circle. Yet, if Usha's choice to sport bold colors amidst the darkness was a sign that Melania wanted to keep her out of the loop, it didn't work out the way she likely intended.

Melania chose to accompany her husband to both his inauguration and the subsequent celebration in somewhat somber-looking, black and white ensembles. Usha, on the other hand, was by Vice President JD Vance's side at both events in eye-catching, colorful pieces. And, the internet took notice. Usha made the surprising choice to sport pale pink to the inauguration, wearing a unique Oscar de la Renta coat. She followed this up with a sparkling blue gown by Reem Acra at the inaugural ball. And, not only did folks on the internet love Usha's fashion statements — they also made it clear that they preferred her looks to Melania's.