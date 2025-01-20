The Glaring Sign Usha Vance Has Already Been Iced Out Of Trump's Inner Circle
Usha Vance has stood out among the Trump Team at the 2025 inauguration, but not necessarily in a positive light. Donald Trump became the 47th president of the United States on January 20, and the new second lady's fashion choices have sparked both praise and speculation, as her bright pink ensemble stands out in stark contrast to the muted tones worn by the rest of the Trump family. First Lady Melania Trump wore a custom black coat dress by Adam Lippes with a white collar, accompanied by a wide-brimmed black hat with a white ribbon. Tiffany Trump wore a dark blue ensemble, and while Ivanka Trump donned a green skirt suit and pillbox hat, it was a dark tone that did not call attention to itself at the level that a bright, bubblegum pink does. Donald Trump himself adhered to tradition with a black suit and dark purple tie, while his sons, Donald Trump Jr., Barron Trump, and Eric Trump, wore dark tailored suits, maintaining a unified, understated style.
So, why is Usha Vance, who has undergone somewhat of a style transformation, the only one wearing a bright, saturated color? Politicians often carefully coordinate their outfits, especially at high-profile events like inaugurations, so her choice of such a strikingly different color has raised eyebrows. Was she left out of the fashion coordination for the day? Did she not get the memo of the unified, classic look that the rest of the Trump team would follow on a day the world is watching? Is she being left out of the group chat for some reason?
Was Usha Vance trying to make a statement?
Pink is not a color the Yale-educated lawyer Usha Vance usually wears at political events. On January 19, she made her D.C. debut in a black strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta at the Vice Presidential Dinner at the National Gallery of Art. Her outfits during her husband's vice-presidential campaign were of quiet, desaturated colors as well, including a plain khaki dress on the first day of the Republican National Convention, a cream sweater at J.D. Vance's rally in Atlanta, Georgia, and a gray outfit at the one in Middletown, Ohio. Even her Election Day look — a tan sweater with jeans — reflected her preference for simplicity and functionality. It seemed like the second lady did not really care if her outfits missed the mark. While it is true that she has worn bright colors on other days of the RNC, these were red or blue dresses, colors of the American flag, which fit with the message of patriotism that the Vances were communicating during their campaign.
This history makes her inauguration outfit even more notable. Could the pink coat have been a deliberate statement? The color can symbolize femininity, approachability, and even optimism. Perhaps she intended to project warmth and accessibility on a job dominated by formality. It's no surprise that social media reactions to her inauguration look have been overwhelmingly positive so far. "Usha is adorable," reads the comment with the most likes on the New York Post's Instagram photo compilation of the second couple at the inauguration.
While the designer of her pink coat remains undisclosed, Usha's vibrant fashion statement has added a layer of intrigue to an already historic day.