The Glaring Sign Usha Vance Has Already Been Iced Out Of Trump's Inner Circle

Pink is not a color the Yale-educated lawyer Usha Vance usually wears at political events. On January 19, she made her D.C. debut in a black strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta at the Vice Presidential Dinner at the National Gallery of Art. Her outfits during her husband's vice-presidential campaign were of quiet, desaturated colors as well, including a plain khaki dress on the first day of the Republican National Convention, a cream sweater at J.D. Vance's rally in Atlanta, Georgia, and a gray outfit at the one in Middletown, Ohio. Even her Election Day look — a tan sweater with jeans — reflected her preference for simplicity and functionality. It seemed like the second lady did not really care if her outfits missed the mark. While it is true that she has worn bright colors on other days of the RNC, these were red or blue dresses, colors of the American flag, which fit with the message of patriotism that the Vances were communicating during their campaign.

This history makes her inauguration outfit even more notable. Could the pink coat have been a deliberate statement? The color can symbolize femininity, approachability, and even optimism. Perhaps she intended to project warmth and accessibility on a job dominated by formality. It's no surprise that social media reactions to her inauguration look have been overwhelmingly positive so far. "Usha is adorable," reads the comment with the most likes on the New York Post's Instagram photo compilation of the second couple at the inauguration.

While the designer of her pink coat remains undisclosed, Usha's vibrant fashion statement has added a layer of intrigue to an already historic day.