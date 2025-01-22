Candace Cameron Bure's Celebratory Trump Post Has Seriously Divided Her Fans

Candace Cameron Bure has had more than her fair share of controversial moments, and apparently she's not done yet. The former "Full House" star posted a January 20 message on Instagram that left no doubt about where she stands on the political spectrum. Bure posted a selection of images from Donald Trump's second inaugural ceremony, along with the caption "Happy Inauguration Day!!! God Bless America" and a series of emojis including a heart, stars, and praying hands. For emphasis, the actor added a photo of the air-kiss between the 47th president and his wife Melania Trump to her Stories feed with another "God Bless America" comment (it was a bit misleading; the angle made it appear as though Donald had actually made contact with his wife's cheek when Melania's wide-brimmed hat was a flashback to another notable fashion fail that prevented him from getting too close).

If Bure was fishing for likes, she got plenty of them — more than 400,000, at the time of writing, in fact, including from Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Among the supportive comments was one thanking the Great American Family stalwart "for not being afraid to stand up for freedom despite what people say," adding, "[If only] we had more celebrities like you." Another raved, "God bless you Candace for supporting our country and the future of our children." But other fans were disappointed with Bure's endorsement, pointing out that the divisive president doesn't actually share her values. "Candace, as a Christian I can't understand how you support someone that is so openly hateful and promotes policies against marginalized groups of people," one wrote in response. "This administration's goals go against so many of Christ's teachings."

