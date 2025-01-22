Candace Cameron Bure's Celebratory Trump Post Has Seriously Divided Her Fans
Candace Cameron Bure has had more than her fair share of controversial moments, and apparently she's not done yet. The former "Full House" star posted a January 20 message on Instagram that left no doubt about where she stands on the political spectrum. Bure posted a selection of images from Donald Trump's second inaugural ceremony, along with the caption "Happy Inauguration Day!!! God Bless America" and a series of emojis including a heart, stars, and praying hands. For emphasis, the actor added a photo of the air-kiss between the 47th president and his wife Melania Trump to her Stories feed with another "God Bless America" comment (it was a bit misleading; the angle made it appear as though Donald had actually made contact with his wife's cheek when Melania's wide-brimmed hat was a flashback to another notable fashion fail that prevented him from getting too close).
If Bure was fishing for likes, she got plenty of them — more than 400,000, at the time of writing, in fact, including from Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Among the supportive comments was one thanking the Great American Family stalwart "for not being afraid to stand up for freedom despite what people say," adding, "[If only] we had more celebrities like you." Another raved, "God bless you Candace for supporting our country and the future of our children." But other fans were disappointed with Bure's endorsement, pointing out that the divisive president doesn't actually share her values. "Candace, as a Christian I can't understand how you support someone that is so openly hateful and promotes policies against marginalized groups of people," one wrote in response. "This administration's goals go against so many of Christ's teachings."
Candace Cameron Bure wears her faith and her vote on her sleeve
Candace Cameron Bure signaled her support for President Donald Trump long before he re-entered the White House. She's a proud conservative Christian; part of the reason Bure left the Hallmark Channel for competitor Great American Family was because she felt the network wasn't aligning with her religious values. She was the kind of voter Trump fervently courted during his campaign. The divisive politician's messages about being divinely spared from an assassin's bullet and his promises to bring prayer back to public schools resonated with voters who felt the country's woes stemmed predominantly from the loss of its moral compass (Trump plugging his special-edition Bible, a mash-up of scriptures and famous American documents, didn't hurt either).
In October 2024, Bure shared a meme of an American flag and the phrase "Jesus is King," an apparent reference to an incident at one of Kamala Harris' rallies where she dismissed hecklers who shouted the same message. The "Fuller House" star followed it up on Election Day 2024 with an image of a waving American flag, along with a verse from the Book of Daniel, which mentions the Lord "deposes kings and raises up others." In both cases, Bure's followers either cheered her bravery or slammed the actor for backing a man they saw as less than Christian.
One fan also reminded her of the importance of separating church and state, writing, "Stop bringing religion into politics, it's disturbing." Losing a few followers over her political leanings isn't likely to faze Bure, though. With a plum position at Great American Family, a popular faith-based podcast, numerous media appearances, and product sponsorships including a Christian children's book club, her beliefs have paid off pretty well for her.