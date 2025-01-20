Melania Trump Flashes Back To One Of Her Most Notable Fashion Fails For Inauguration

Melania Trump was bringing the Mafiosa back for her visit to St. John's Church in Washington, D.C., on January 20. The 47th FLOTUS was all business in a hat, pulled down to cover her eyes, resulting in a look reminiscent of "The Godfather" capomandamento Don Vito Corleone. It wasn't the first time that she committed this particular fashion fail. Melania previously channeled her inner mob boss with a similar straw hat that she wore to attend Barron Trump's graduation ceremony in May 2024.

This time, she matched her navy wide-brim Eric Javits hat with a double-breasted navy coat by Adam Lippes, black gloves, and navy pumps. Melania trailed behind Donald Trump as he strode down the aisle, appearing to be far from happy about returning to the presidential limelight. It was an appropriate look, given reports that Melania is reluctant to return to the White House and less than thrilled to resume her First Lady duties. Instead, Melania purportedly plans to divide her time between Barron in New York and Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Many believe that Melania often sends a message with her choice of outfits. Sometimes, the statement is blatant, such as her infamous "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" jacket. Other times, it's more subtle. Either way, it's little surprise that people spend an inordinate amount of time studying Melania's clothing in an attempt to decipher what she's trying to say.

