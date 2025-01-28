This Kansas City Chiefs Player Could Be Prince Harry's Twin
In 2024, veteran NFL quarterback Carson Wentz joined the Kansas City Chiefs, putting him on the same team as Patrick Mahomes, whom he plays backup for, and of course, Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce (side note: Mahomes takes credit for their relationship). In fact, Wentz has actually played with both Kelce brothers, beginning his professional career with the Philadelphia Eagles alongside Jason Kelce. But the Super Bowl ring on Wentz's finger isn't the only thing that has people doing a double take. The pro-footballer also gained major recognition online for his uncanny resemblance to a certain British royal.
As far back as 2017, fans have noticed that Wentz looks an awful lot like Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. "Anybody else think Carson Wentz and Prince Harry are brothers?" one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, inquired that November, alongside sharing a side-by-side comparison of the two redheads. The joke has persisted over the years, with one Reddit user writing in January 2023, "All I'm saying is I've never seen Prince Harry and Carson Wentz in the same place at the same time."
A slightly more biting comment on that post read, "Interesting Fact: Carson Wentz only has one more completion and three more passing yards in the playoffs than Prince Harry." The Philadelphia Eagles organization itself even eagerly got in on the fun, sharing a link to an interview with Wentz on X, but attaching an image of the Duke of Sussex to it instead. The Eagles followed up with another post that rather humorously read, "Wait a minute..."
"It's one of those things where every week we just come in ready to work."
Carson Wentz weighs in on yesterday's win: https://t.co/KDCGUuG6zF pic.twitter.com/H16glwrTmv
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2017
Prince Harry's history with American football
As an Englishman, Prince Harry is understandably far more versed in soccer than American football. That said, the gridiron isn't exactly foreign to the Carson Wentz lookalike either. A beardless, almost unrecognizable, Prince Harry had his first public brush with the sport back in 2013, when the royal defector tossed the pigskin around during a visit to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado. Nearly a decade later, in 2022, Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie attended Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. The Duke of Sussex had notably moved to the U.S. with his wife Meghan Markle just two years prior, after spectacularly leaving the royal family.
Harry also made a surprise appearance at the NFL Honors event during Super Bowl weekend in 2024, where he presented the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During the prince's introductory speech, he took the opportunity to make some light-hearted jabs about American football. "I really love how you stole rugby from us and you made it your own," Harry quipped (via ABC News).
Evidently, this was all in good fun, though, as the bestselling "Spare" author also described NFL players as "role models for millions in the way you carry yourselves and the way you give back." Despite Harry's presence at the awards show, he and Meghan did not actually attend the big game in 2024. However, the Duke of Sussex did attend the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup championship game as a guest broadcaster later that same year.