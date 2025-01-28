This Kansas City Chiefs Player Could Be Prince Harry's Twin

In 2024, veteran NFL quarterback Carson Wentz joined the Kansas City Chiefs, putting him on the same team as Patrick Mahomes, whom he plays backup for, and of course, Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce (side note: Mahomes takes credit for their relationship). In fact, Wentz has actually played with both Kelce brothers, beginning his professional career with the Philadelphia Eagles alongside Jason Kelce. But the Super Bowl ring on Wentz's finger isn't the only thing that has people doing a double take. The pro-footballer also gained major recognition online for his uncanny resemblance to a certain British royal.

As far back as 2017, fans have noticed that Wentz looks an awful lot like Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. "Anybody else think Carson Wentz and Prince Harry are brothers?" one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, inquired that November, alongside sharing a side-by-side comparison of the two redheads. The joke has persisted over the years, with one Reddit user writing in January 2023, "All I'm saying is I've never seen Prince Harry and Carson Wentz in the same place at the same time."

A slightly more biting comment on that post read, "Interesting Fact: Carson Wentz only has one more completion and three more passing yards in the playoffs than Prince Harry." The Philadelphia Eagles organization itself even eagerly got in on the fun, sharing a link to an interview with Wentz on X, but attaching an image of the Duke of Sussex to it instead. The Eagles followed up with another post that rather humorously read, "Wait a minute..."

