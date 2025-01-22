Barron Trump Shows Off Rarely Seen Sense Of Humor (& One Family Member Isn't Amused)
While Barron Trump's tailor may have recently spilled that the teen is hilarious, most of us haven't gotten that impression of the first son. The NYU freshman often seems to avoid the spotlight as much as possible. He appears reserved and quiet in public settings and even seemingly tries to hide his upwards of 6'7" stature by slouching and blending in with the crowd. As it turns out, though, his apparent stoic, serious demeanor may be one of the false things everyone believes about Barron. A clip of Donald Trump's youngest son making the rounds online shows that when he's not in front of an audience, he may be a bit more on the silly side than we expected.
President-elect Trump's children arrive at the U.S. Capitol, hours away from once again becoming the first family. pic.twitter.com/3zPC5D5dYh
— Emily Davies (@ELaserDavies) January 20, 2025
On Donald's second Inauguration Day, a short video hit X, formerly Twitter, showing his daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, posing for a photo with their sister-in-law, Lara Trump. The caption read, "President-elect Trump's children arrive at the U.S. Capitol, hours away from once again becoming the first family." In the clip, the three blondes pose for a pic, only to turn around and see their impressively tall little brother photobombing behind them. Ivanka seems to be amused, saying, "That's the best." Tiffany chimes in with, "That's even better!" Lara — perhaps unsurprisingly — appears mostly annoyed that the photo was ruined. Yet, Barron smiles and seems to even let out a little laugh.
The internet took note of the subtle Trump family dynamics at play
Not only does this clip show that Barron Trump isn't entirely serious all the time, but it also gives some welcome insight into the truth about his relationship with his siblings. Ivanka and Tiffany Trump were seemingly happy to have Barron in their photo and at least tried to appear to appreciate his low-key gag. Judging by how private and reserved Barron has been in the limelight thus far, the public will likely never really know too much about who he really is. It's clear, however, that folks were happy to see some personality from him. "It's fun to see him out with the family, interacting with his siblings," one X user commented on the video. "Brothers always like picking on sisters! Good job keeping up the tradition," joked another.
Clearly, some folks are desperate for a bit of normalcy and typical family behavior from the returning first family. Unfortunately, this rare glimpse at Trump family fun was disrupted by one family member. Lara Trump, who has a penchant for glam photoshoots and unrealistic filters, clearly cares quite a bit about appearances. And folks took note of her apparent distaste for Barron's joke. "Lara looked p****d," one commenter noted. Another user chimed in, writing, "Lol I picked that up too." Evidently, when the Trumps don't know cameras are rolling, their true personalities begin to come out. And, let's just say some come across a bit better than others.