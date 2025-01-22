Barron Trump Shows Off Rarely Seen Sense Of Humor (& One Family Member Isn't Amused)

While Barron Trump's tailor may have recently spilled that the teen is hilarious, most of us haven't gotten that impression of the first son. The NYU freshman often seems to avoid the spotlight as much as possible. He appears reserved and quiet in public settings and even seemingly tries to hide his upwards of 6'7" stature by slouching and blending in with the crowd. As it turns out, though, his apparent stoic, serious demeanor may be one of the false things everyone believes about Barron. A clip of Donald Trump's youngest son making the rounds online shows that when he's not in front of an audience, he may be a bit more on the silly side than we expected.

President-elect Trump's children arrive at the U.S. Capitol, hours away from once again becoming the first family. pic.twitter.com/3zPC5D5dYh — Emily Davies (@ELaserDavies) January 20, 2025

On Donald's second Inauguration Day, a short video hit X, formerly Twitter, showing his daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, posing for a photo with their sister-in-law, Lara Trump. The caption read, "President-elect Trump's children arrive at the U.S. Capitol, hours away from once again becoming the first family." In the clip, the three blondes pose for a pic, only to turn around and see their impressively tall little brother photobombing behind them. Ivanka seems to be amused, saying, "That's the best." Tiffany chimes in with, "That's even better!" Lara — perhaps unsurprisingly — appears mostly annoyed that the photo was ruined. Yet, Barron smiles and seems to even let out a little laugh.

