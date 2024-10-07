Lara Trump's Latest Glam Photoshoot Takes Unrealistic Filters To The Next Level
It looks like Lara Trump is back under the airbrush tool again. This time, her stylist seriously did her dirty with glaringly obvious photos of before and after the filters. Lara, a former television producer and wife to former president Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, took to social media to share her new glammed look, but drastic photo editing completely soiled the gorgeous, fashionable moment for the Republican figure.
In an October 6, 2024 Instagram reel posted by fashion designer Oscar G. Lopez, Lara is seen sitting in what looks like her bedroom with a full face of makeup and a black polka dot top, paired with a white tulle maxi skirt and white chunky heels. In the post, which Lara shared to her Instagram story, Lopez wrote in the caption: "@laraleatrump GLAM ALERT !!!!dont be afraid to Unleash your Beauty." The irony in the caption is Lopez's fairly obvious use of heavy filters on his client, Lara. While the stunning look blew viewers of the post away, the photos of Lara's tanned, smooth skin are a distracting contrast to the unedited photos that follow.
Lara Trump's bronzed body in an Instagram post is far from her reality
Oscar G. Lopez's Instagram reel of Lara Trump displayed multiple photos of the former "Inside Edition" producer, which showed Lara's tan arms and legs, as well as a well-contoured, glowingly bronze face. Lopez included a grid of what looks to be the unedited photos of himself sitting next to Lara, who looks much paler, with zero airbrush effect to her face and body. While there's an obvious change in her skin tone, commenters on the post either don't seem to notice or they don't care. Many flooded Lopez's comment section to write about how gorgeous Lara looked. "Lara Trump is a BOSS! And a smokeshow too," one wrote. Another complimented Lara's leggy new photo, writing, "Can we talk about the legs on this gem ???"
It's not the first time Lara has been caught with a little touch-up on her photo. In an August 2024 post to Instagram, Lara and her husband Eric Trump posed for a selfie in Florida with their "I Voted Today" stickers after presumably voting for her father-in-law Donald Trump in the Florida primary. She captioned the post: "Very romantic voting date." In the photo, it is clear that while she has a heavy face of makeup, her skin is unnaturally smooth compared to the skin on her neck. Her teeth also look whiter than average. One commenter suggested: "The filters [are] glaringly obvious."