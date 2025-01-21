Barron Trump's Tailor Spills All About The 'Hilarious' Teen (& How He's Different From His Family)
As the son of President Donald Trump, there's no doubt Barron Trump has lived an insanely lavish life throughout his 18 years. His life is so fruitful, in fact, that he also can afford to have his own tailor — one who apparently knows him well enough to spill the beans about his personality.
Many know Barron for his typically quiet or awkward demeanor, as he rarely gives a peek at his full smile in public. But, per his tailor, Pearce Bespoke CEO Nathan Pearce, the Trump offspring can be quite the conversationalist whenever he's among familiar company. More accurately, he isn't shy about using his brain to strike up some compelling conversations. "He's this super-bright kid," Pearce told Women's Wear Daily in an interview published on January 20, 2025. "He's well beyond his years in terms of experience, knowledge, history. He's just very fascinating to talk to." Barron's intelligence also came in handy during his father's 2024 campaign, where he used his high social media IQ and ability to spot trending content creators to help President Trump break through to Gen Z voters by speaking with streamers like Adin Ross.
Barron Trump isn't like his siblings
Like their dad, President Donald Trump's children are known for their controversial actions and inflated egos. His eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are among the list of modern presidents' kids who've made big mistakes throughout their lives, and Ivanka Trump has shown she isn't afraid to clout chase her dad. However, per his tailor, Nathan Pearce, Barron Trump isn't like his siblings and generally maintains a humble attitude. "You know what is another word I would say [about him]?" Pearce began. "Hospitable. He is down-to-earth, nice as can be, and hospitable."
Though he's still in his teen years, Barron has displayed a degree of politeness that illustrates his advanced maturity. On January 21, 2025, Daily Mail posted a clip on Instagram of him cordially shaking the hand of former president Joe Biden at his dad's inauguration ceremony, along with former vice president Harris'. That same day, he similarly humored Tesla CEO Elon Musk by offering him a smile and handshake, though Musk might be overstaying his welcome with the Trumps. Even if there are signs that Barron has inherited Donald's ego, it seems he has also cultivated a gentlemanly attitude that could greatly benefit him in his professional life. In some ways, his classiness could make it difficult to remember he's his father's son. "Barron is well-behaved and polite," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I can't believe he's a product of Trump."