Doug Emhoff Shuts Down Kamala Harris Divorce Rumors With Brutal Clapback At One Of Her Detractors
There are many strange things about Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage, but the pair usually seemed like a happy couple in the spotlight. However, ever since allegations against Emhoff surfaced, claiming he was an abusive boyfriend before meeting Kamala Harris, the former second gentleman has been in hot water. So much so that whispers of marital turmoil started swirling around the internet, asking the question: Are Harris and Emhoff getting a divorce? In November 2024, a user on X, formerly Twitter, posted to the platform claiming sources said the former vice president and second gentlemen were on the path toward divorce. Many commenters expressed that they weren't surprised. "Their relationship and marriage didn't look real, a cheater always is a cheater," one user wrote, referencing Emhoff's admission about cheating in his first marriage. However, it looks like Emhoff is trying to redeem himself as a good husband in his most recent public scandal.
The former vice president's husband reportedly refused to shake hands with Bruce Fischer, the husband of Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer, at the ceremonial White House tea before President Donald Trump's inauguration Monday. A source familiar with the situation told CNN that Emhoff was heard telling Bruce: "Why would you try to shake my hand," adding, "when you wouldn't shake my wife's hand?"
Why was Doug Emhoff so cold to Bruce Fischer?
The ice-cold interaction between Bruce Fischer and Doug Emhoff came after Kamala Harris was left hanging in an exchange between herself and the senator's husband. In an awkward moment at the Republican senator's swearing-in on January 3, which was posted on X, Fischer appeared to keep his distance from the former VP, who reacted by quipping: "I'm not going to bite, don't worry." Her comment was met with no laughter from the senator's husband, who stood with a Bible in one hand and a cane in the other. After his wife recited the oath, Fischer looked down at Harris' extended hand in front of him and simply said, "Thank you," without reciprocating. The moment wasn't lost on Harris, who made a "Yikes" face to her people off camera.
Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer's husband just completely ignored Kamala and her attempted handshake 😂 pic.twitter.com/PJjwSwKaaa
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 6, 2025
The tensions were later settled over tea, according to the CNN source, who said that Fischer eventually apologized. However, the outlet does not make it clear as to whom he apologized, Emhoff or Harris.
After Emhoff defended his wife against Fischer, people considered the exchange a sign that he loves his wife, thus diminishing divorce speculation. "I love how he stands proudly by #KamlalaHarris," an X user posted, with others claiming he did a much better job at protecting his wife's integrity than Texas Senator Ted Cruz. "@SenTedCruz and that's how you defend your wife's honor," one quipped. Other users didn't believe Emhoff would come to Harris' defense. "No he didn't. Doug is a coward," someone claimed.