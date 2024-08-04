Doug Emhoff's Admission About Cheating In His First Marriage Has Everyone Bringing Up One Thing

Kamala Harris is now the presumptive nominee for the 2024 presidential election. Harris already has President Biden's endorsement, and according to the AP, she has enough delegates to earn the nomination. Understandably, becoming the sudden front-runner for the Democratic presidential race has put all eyes on Harris and her family, including her husband, Doug Emhoff. Although Harris and Emhoff's relationship has been cute from the start, the potential First Gentleman of the United States was actually married before he met Kamala, and he has now confirmed to CNN that he cheated on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff. Doug Emhoff's confession comes after a report from the Daily Mail alleged that he cheated with his daughter's nanny, although statements from Doug and Kerstin Emhoff do not name any affair partner.

Doug Emhoff's statement to CNN partially read, "During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions." His ex, Kerstin Emhoff, backed up her former husband with her own statement, saying, "Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together."

Unsurprisingly, Trump supporters have jumped on the potential scandal, but many naysayers on social media are pointing out the hypocrisy of criticism toward Emhoff.