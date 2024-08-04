Doug Emhoff's Admission About Cheating In His First Marriage Has Everyone Bringing Up One Thing
Kamala Harris is now the presumptive nominee for the 2024 presidential election. Harris already has President Biden's endorsement, and according to the AP, she has enough delegates to earn the nomination. Understandably, becoming the sudden front-runner for the Democratic presidential race has put all eyes on Harris and her family, including her husband, Doug Emhoff. Although Harris and Emhoff's relationship has been cute from the start, the potential First Gentleman of the United States was actually married before he met Kamala, and he has now confirmed to CNN that he cheated on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff. Doug Emhoff's confession comes after a report from the Daily Mail alleged that he cheated with his daughter's nanny, although statements from Doug and Kerstin Emhoff do not name any affair partner.
Doug Emhoff's statement to CNN partially read, "During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions." His ex, Kerstin Emhoff, backed up her former husband with her own statement, saying, "Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together."
Unsurprisingly, Trump supporters have jumped on the potential scandal, but many naysayers on social media are pointing out the hypocrisy of criticism toward Emhoff.
Social media users quickly pointed out Donald Trump's history of infidelity
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, was quick to point out how strange it is that the Daily Mail would " ... dig up Doug Emhoff's past affair (singular) while completely ignoring Trump's serial infidelities — one of which found him guilty of no less than 34 felony charges after a criminal trial." The former president was put on trial for misconduct related to paying off porn star Stormy Daniels in order to hide their affair, and Trump was found guilty in May of 2024.
Another X user summed up the situation quite succinctly, saying, "Donald Trump cheated on his first wife with his second wife, then cheated on his second wife with his third wife, then cheated on his third wife with a porn star and [was] then Found liable to E Jean Carrol [sic]. But please, go on about Doug Emhoff who isn't running for President."
Time will tell if the revelation of Doug Emhoff's past infidelities will have any measurable effect on Kamala Harris' campaign for president, and it will be interesting to see if Trump himself tries to exploit this revelation. But, it is difficult to clutch any pearls at Emhoff's indiscretions when Donald Trump has him beat in every conceivable way when it comes to cheating scandals.