JD Vance Gets The Last Laugh As Trump Tosses Elon Musk Out In The Cold

While Elon Musk's enthusiasm for Donald Trump's new administration has been evident, it doesn't seem like the world's richest man will be calling shots in the West Wing any time soon. In a move that likely delighted the largely sidelined Vice President JD Vance, President Trump told reporters at a press conference on January 20 that Musk's office — as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — would be located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, a part of the White House but not part of the West Wing, where the power players operate.

Advertisement

This may come as a blow to Musk, who has been trying for a MAGA takeover of sorts in an effort to gain access to Trump's inner circle and have more facetime with and influence over the president. The New York Times reported that Musk had been badgering officials for quite some time about his level of access to the oval office and the DOGE office's placement in the West Wing. According to Trump, however, it looks like Musk might not get what he clearly wants.

Trump told reporters (via the New York Post) that Musk won't be oval office adjacent, and implied that DOGE will not have a huge role to play in the bigger picture of his administration. "He's getting an office for about 20 people that we're hiring to make sure these (executive orders) get implemented," Trump explained, seemingly downplaying the significance of the program.

Advertisement