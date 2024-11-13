Trump's Bond With Elon Musk Has Everyone Comparing JD Vance To Melania
Step aside, Vice President-elect JD Vance. It seems like President-elect Donald Trump has a new favorite political ally: Elon Musk. Vance was chosen as Donald's vice presidential pick in July 2024, but he's caught a lot of bad press while campaigning (just take a look at Vance's most brutal moments from interviews on CNN). During his post-election-win remarks, Donald gave Vance a shout-out and allowed the senator some time to speak. However, in the week since, insiders for ABC News said Donald has reportedly been spending a lot of time with Musk. They added that the billionaire is making lots of posts on his website X, formerly known as Twitter, with his opinions on Donald's picks for various staff positions as well.
Musk was also Donald's plus-one for his post-election trip to Washington D.C. On November 13, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins tweeted, "Elon Musk is expected to join former [President] Trump at the House Republican conference meeting this morning, @KateSullivanDC reports." Musk's presence around Donald as of late has a lot of X users discussing how it seems like Musk is booting Vance out of his position. Some have even implied that Vance would be left to pick up on Melania Trump's responsibilities since Melania's bailed public appearance at the White House during Donald's visit sets the tone for the next four years — that of an absent first lady.
Some say Elon Musk is acting like 'a co-president'
An X user who replied to Kaitlan Collins' tweet seemingly compared Donald Trump's affair with Marla Maples while he was married to Ivana Trump to his strange dynamic with JD Vance and Elon Musk: "JD Vance is being treated like one of Trump's wives after he's found a new 'play thing'" (via X). Another commenter on Collins' post said, "Of course, Elonia is the First Lady."
While it's unknown if Vance vs. Musk is going to be added to the list of Musk's messiest feuds, it's no secret that Musk has wormed his way into Donald's life. Musk was reportedly with Donald when the politician had calls with presidents from other countries — one with Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and one with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey. In addition to Musk's participation in the call with Zelenskyy, the week following the election, it was announced Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy were going to be the heads of the brand-new "Department of Government Efficiency" (via CNN). On a more personal note, Kai Trump calling Musk "Uncle Elon" shows an odd family dynamic between Musk and the Trumps.
However, anonymous insiders told NBC News that some were getting tired of Musk's Mar-a-Lago stay, with one saying, "He's behaving as if he's a co-president and making sure everyone knows it." They said Musk was boastful about his help with Trump's campaign. The source continued, "He's trying to make President Trump feel indebted to him. And the president is indebted to no one."