Trump's Bond With Elon Musk Has Everyone Comparing JD Vance To Melania

An X user who replied to Kaitlan Collins' tweet seemingly compared Donald Trump's affair with Marla Maples while he was married to Ivana Trump to his strange dynamic with JD Vance and Elon Musk: "JD Vance is being treated like one of Trump's wives after he's found a new 'play thing'" (via X). Another commenter on Collins' post said, "Of course, Elonia is the First Lady."

Advertisement

While it's unknown if Vance vs. Musk is going to be added to the list of Musk's messiest feuds, it's no secret that Musk has wormed his way into Donald's life. Musk was reportedly with Donald when the politician had calls with presidents from other countries — one with Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and one with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey. In addition to Musk's participation in the call with Zelenskyy, the week following the election, it was announced Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy were going to be the heads of the brand-new "Department of Government Efficiency" (via CNN). On a more personal note, Kai Trump calling Musk "Uncle Elon" shows an odd family dynamic between Musk and the Trumps.

However, anonymous insiders told NBC News that some were getting tired of Musk's Mar-a-Lago stay, with one saying, "He's behaving as if he's a co-president and making sure everyone knows it." They said Musk was boastful about his help with Trump's campaign. The source continued, "He's trying to make President Trump feel indebted to him. And the president is indebted to no one."

Advertisement