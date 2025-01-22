Prince Harry's Big Payday In UK Legal Battle May Save Meghan Markle's Hollywood Dreams

The royal family is no stranger to suing the press. In particular, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has become embroiled in multiple legal proceedings. In December 2023, Harry won a lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers. The prince's resulting court victory resulted in a payout of $177,000. That case involved allegations of phone hacking, something it had in common with Harry's January 2025 court case against News Group Newspapers. However, instead of being decided by a judge, this latest case ended with a settlement. Harry accepted a purportedly significant eight-figure sum: possibly more than $12 million, according to People.

Advertisement

This serious chunk of change is likely a boon for Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. As they've worked to earn money outside of the royal family, their ventures have had varying levels of success. For instance, their contract with Spotify ended abruptly, and a podcast deal with Lemonada hasn't gotten off the ground. As for Meghan's American Riviera Orchard enterprise, some aren't particularly confident about the lifestyle brand. "It's such a kind of hucksterism," a Montecito denizen informed Vanity Fair. "It's just finding every way she can to monetize something."

Harry and Tom Watson, a United Kingdom politician, were the last two plaintiffs to accept a settlement. According to Harry, 1,300 people settled, leaving him more determined. "One of the main reasons for seeing this through is accountability because I'm the last person that can actually achieve that," Harry explained to The New York Times in December 2024.

Advertisement