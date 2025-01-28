Details Adam Brody & Leighton Meester Have Revealed About Their Two Kids

When Arlo Brody's brother was born later in 2020, Adam Brody shared the news online. "I have a new kid," he said on a Twitch show from Hold the Phone TV (via Today). He continued, "I have a boy, and he's a dream. He's a dream boy." While he gushed over his new son, neither he or Leighton Meester have ever publicly revealed the boy's name.

Advertisement

Adam spoke to People shortly after his son's birth, and described the event as "magical," even though it happened during the COVID-19 outbreak. ​​He also remarked that he and Meester were happy to have some freedom in their lives and schedules to enjoy the moment. "We talk about it all the time," he said, "and we're just ridiculously fortunate and lucky."

He went on to say that even though the world was in lockdown, it had its upsides for the family. While the situation was indeed frightening, they were isolated in their own little world, and thus able to enjoy the time leading up to his son's birth. "For us," Adam said, "luckily in this time in our lives, this moment in our lives, this family growing by one has definitely had its magical moments and it's had its benefits, for sure." He also told People that Arlo was thrilled about her brother's arrival, and that the time at home gave father and daughter the chance to bond.

Advertisement