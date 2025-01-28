Details Adam Brody & Leighton Meester Have Revealed About Their Two Kids
Adam Brody, known for his role in "The O.C.," and Leighton Meester, star of "Gossip Girl," began their enviable romance in 2013 and have been married since 2014. They've also worked together, such as in "River Wild" and "Single Parents." But while the lovebirds Meester and Adam have built a following and are accustomed to being in the spotlight, fans may not know much about their family at home.
The couple have a daughter and son, with the former and oldest — Arlo Day Brody — born in 2015. In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Meester talked about her work-life balance, saying that though acting required a major commitment, she loved being home with her little girl. "But then I'll have, like, months off at a time, so I can really be home and spend time [with Arlo]. I prefer it that way."
Meester also admitted to Entertainment Tonight in 2020 that Arlo wasn't shy about commenting on her parents' work ethic: "She's like, 'Both of you guys can't work at the same time.'"
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester kept their son's name secret
When Arlo Brody's brother was born later in 2020, Adam Brody shared the news online. "I have a new kid," he said on a Twitch show from Hold the Phone TV (via Today). He continued, "I have a boy, and he's a dream. He's a dream boy." While he gushed over his new son, neither he or Leighton Meester have ever publicly revealed the boy's name.
Adam spoke to People shortly after his son's birth, and described the event as "magical," even though it happened during the COVID-19 outbreak. He also remarked that he and Meester were happy to have some freedom in their lives and schedules to enjoy the moment. "We talk about it all the time," he said, "and we're just ridiculously fortunate and lucky."
He went on to say that even though the world was in lockdown, it had its upsides for the family. While the situation was indeed frightening, they were isolated in their own little world, and thus able to enjoy the time leading up to his son's birth. "For us," Adam said, "luckily in this time in our lives, this moment in our lives, this family growing by one has definitely had its magical moments and it's had its benefits, for sure." He also told People that Arlo was thrilled about her brother's arrival, and that the time at home gave father and daughter the chance to bond.