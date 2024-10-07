How Adam Brody & Leighton Meester's Enviable Relationship Began

Leighton Meester's romance with Adam Brody is one of our favorite love stories, but their relationship was something of a slow-burn. The celebrity couple met for the first time years before they took the next step and started dating. While speaking to fellow actor Anna Faris on her podcast "Anna Faris is Unqualified," in 2021, Brody explained how it all went down. "The O.C.," the hit show that launched his career, was ending just as "Gossip Girl," which kicked off Meester's, began. Brody first ran into her when the "Gossip Girl" crew was dining at the Los Angeles deli Canter's, a place he frequented. Referring to producer Josh Schwartz, who notably worked on both shows, Brody recalled, "I was leaving and he introduced all of us and then I bumped into her, like, two or three times over the next couple years."

A little while later, when the "Ready or Not" star was in another relationship, he and Meester co-starred in a film called "The Oranges." As Brody detailed, "So we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn't get together until about a year after that movie, when I was single." He admitted to feeling immediately drawn to Meester, but the TV star understandably wondered if she would be like her snooty "Gossip Girl" character Blair.

Even though Brody felt like they totally hit it off while making "The Oranges," the "O.C." breakout wasn't a free man and he was still pretty hesitant about what Meester was really like. However, as they dated and he got to know the stunning Meester, Brody realized his initial skepticism was way off. The actor raved to Farris about how wonderful of a person Meester is. And, in another podcast interview from 2023, Brody spoke more about his initial attraction to her.

