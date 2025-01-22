Sean Hannity Hit With Toupee Rumors After Bizarre Hair Steals Spotlight In New Interview

If Sean Hannity is busy preparing for his wedding to Ainsley Earhardt after getting engaged in December, he may want to look into a good hairstylist because the internet is abuzz with rumors he wears a hairpiece. During a recent broadcast on Fox News, Hannity discussed the controversial hand motion Elon Musk allegedly made on Inauguration Day. While giving a speech, the SpaceX founder pointed his hand outward in what could be seen as a salute that Nazis did during World War II. The negative press this brought probably didn't help Musk's relationship with Donald Trump's inner circle, as it seems like Musk is overstaying his welcome.

Hannity felt like other newscasts were painting Musk in a negative light for no reason. "He's an immigrant to this country, he built multiple major companies from the ground up," Hannity said in a video that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. Hannity also mentioned how many jobs Musk has given to Americans, adding, "Only an idiot would call him a Nazi."

The conservative broadcaster then called out NBC News for labeling Musk as a Nazi, warning them that spreading false information and lies to their audience will ultimately result in less people viewing their content. However, what Hannity said didn't stick with his own viewers as much as the look of his hair did during the segment, as it gave off a certain artificial air.

