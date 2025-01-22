Sean Hannity Hit With Toupee Rumors After Bizarre Hair Steals Spotlight In New Interview
If Sean Hannity is busy preparing for his wedding to Ainsley Earhardt after getting engaged in December, he may want to look into a good hairstylist because the internet is abuzz with rumors he wears a hairpiece. During a recent broadcast on Fox News, Hannity discussed the controversial hand motion Elon Musk allegedly made on Inauguration Day. While giving a speech, the SpaceX founder pointed his hand outward in what could be seen as a salute that Nazis did during World War II. The negative press this brought probably didn't help Musk's relationship with Donald Trump's inner circle, as it seems like Musk is overstaying his welcome.
Hannity felt like other newscasts were painting Musk in a negative light for no reason. "He's an immigrant to this country, he built multiple major companies from the ground up," Hannity said in a video that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. Hannity also mentioned how many jobs Musk has given to Americans, adding, "Only an idiot would call him a Nazi."
The conservative broadcaster then called out NBC News for labeling Musk as a Nazi, warning them that spreading false information and lies to their audience will ultimately result in less people viewing their content. However, what Hannity said didn't stick with his own viewers as much as the look of his hair did during the segment, as it gave off a certain artificial air.
Hannity: He's an immigrant to this country, he built multiple major companies from the ground up... Only an idiot would call him a Nazi pic.twitter.com/H2KuwRIWoh
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2025
Several people weren't a fan of Sean Hannity's hair
While many comments on the video were about the whole Nazi situation, some people instead remarked about the state of Sean Hannity's hair. "Hannity needs a new hair piece...," one person tweeted. "Yeah but Hannity's hair dude. Nobody can stop laughing long enough to listen," wrote another.
Interestingly, another recent video of Hannity raised eyebrows with people about his hair. "Did Hannity get a new toupee.. its [sic] awful," one X user commented. In this video, which was also posted to X, Hannity asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson about whether Washington, D.C. was going to cut off funding to California if the state continued to help illegal immigrants who are criminals. For reference, California is a sanctuary state for immigrants.
Honestly, if he is wearing a toupee, it doesn't look like the worst one in the world. It appears even and has a nice swoop to it. Many celebrities wear wigs of some kind, so if Hannity has joined that list, he should know that not everyone thinks it's working for him.