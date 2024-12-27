Sean Hannity And Ainsley Earhardt's Engagement Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
The key to pulling off a successful marriage proposal can be just as much about the location as it is the time and strength of the couple's relationship. For Fox News personality Sean Hannity, the quaint, albeit a little on-the-nose, choice to propose to his partner, "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt, in a church clearly worked out for them both, and the two are now engaged as of December 25, 2024. The couple's kids reportedly gave them their go-ahead, per Fox News, and even President-elect Donald Trump chimed in on the news, voicing his support for them. "There are no finer people than these, and there will be no finer couple," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on December 27, 2024. "Congratulations to both – A deal made in HEAVEN!!!"
While Earhardt and Hannity seemingly received approval from their most cherished people, the president-elect included, not everyone who's caught wind of their engagement is completely impressed with how it went down. "Didn't they both leave spouses they pledged their undying love to in front of Jesus?" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user asked. And while the idea of getting engaged in a church might have seemed wholesome and traditional in its conception, commenters were skeptical about the decision, citing Hannity's rumored infidelity while he was married to his now ex-wife, Jill Rhodes. "Sean left his wife of 27 years for an adulterous affair with a coworker 14 years younger than him," another X user said. "Preaching 'family values' while rewriting your own – classic Fox playbook."
Onlookers think their relationship contradicts their values
On its exterior, Sean Hannity's proposal to his partner and fellow Fox News personality Ainsley Earhardt looks like a wholesome, holy engagement between two God-fearing individuals. However, all notions of holiness and the occasion's seemingly traditional setup are seemingly swept away when one remembers their relationship may have started as an affair. Ironically, Earhardt's previous marriage also ended in the midst of affair rumors, and it doesn't help their case from a spiritual standpoint that both will have been married multiple times by the time they make things official. "This is her third marriage and his second," another X user wrote. "Both losers." Though some may be supportive of their impending marriage, the consensus among many X users is that Hannity and Earhardt's ways have been contradictory to some of their Christian values.
In addition to their relationship's scandalous origins, Earhardt and Hannity's engagement has also resurfaced conversations about their large age gap. "Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are engaged," one X user began. "He's 14 years older than her. Gross." While this detail may be less pressing than a possible affair, it marks yet another bizarre thing about their relationship that some believe makes it all the more questionable.