Trump's Ex Cozies Up To Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend In Totally Messy Video

While Donald Trump Jr.'s inner circle reportedly isn't happy about his romance with Bettina Anderson, it seems that the model does have at least one ally within the Trump family. And, while we probably shouldn't be surprised about who it is, we definitely are. It seems that Donald's ex-wife Marla Maples is friends with Anderson. And, we have a feeling that it's because they have something strange in common.

Advertisement

Maples' relationship with Donald infamously began while he was married to his first wife, Ivana Trump. Ultimately, Donald and Ivana split, and he went on to marry Maples. Anderson was allegedly Don Jr.'s mistress before he ditched fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle for her. As they say: like father, like son. Yet, according to Maples' recent Instagram story, she and Anderson appear to be on particularly good terms. On January 21, Maples posted a video to her Instagram story showing off her dress at the Inaugural Ball. She was accompanied by Anderson, who blew a kiss to the camera as Maples cheered her on, saying, "Beauty ... Gorgeousness gorgeousness." The video felt a bit like what a seventh grader might post to show the world that they've made a new BFF. And, it was hard to ignore the obvious parallel between the two women's connections to the Trump clan.

Advertisement