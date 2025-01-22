Trump's Ex Cozies Up To Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend In Totally Messy Video
While Donald Trump Jr.'s inner circle reportedly isn't happy about his romance with Bettina Anderson, it seems that the model does have at least one ally within the Trump family. And, while we probably shouldn't be surprised about who it is, we definitely are. It seems that Donald's ex-wife Marla Maples is friends with Anderson. And, we have a feeling that it's because they have something strange in common.
Maples' relationship with Donald infamously began while he was married to his first wife, Ivana Trump. Ultimately, Donald and Ivana split, and he went on to marry Maples. Anderson was allegedly Don Jr.'s mistress before he ditched fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle for her. As they say: like father, like son. Yet, according to Maples' recent Instagram story, she and Anderson appear to be on particularly good terms. On January 21, Maples posted a video to her Instagram story showing off her dress at the Inaugural Ball. She was accompanied by Anderson, who blew a kiss to the camera as Maples cheered her on, saying, "Beauty ... Gorgeousness gorgeousness." The video felt a bit like what a seventh grader might post to show the world that they've made a new BFF. And, it was hard to ignore the obvious parallel between the two women's connections to the Trump clan.
It's easy to see why the inaugural events brought Marla Maples and Bettina Anderson together
Bettina Anderson shared a series of photos to her own Instagram story flaunting her outfits from the various inauguration events. She also shared Marla Maples' video with the added caption, "backstage with this beauty ready to watch some dancing" with a heart face emoji. Letting the public see Anderson getting cozy with the Trump family is surely in her best interest. After all, while she and Donald Trump Jr. have clearly felt the need to slowly launch their relationship to the public, it seems that they are getting serious. A source recently told Page Six that "Don Jr. is essentially living with Bettina at her townhouse," adding, "His car is always there. Always."
Teaming up at the inaugural festivities was probably mutually beneficial for Anderson and her beau's former stepmother. After all, Anderson was probably left without Don Jr. throughout the events, and Maples was surely in the same position with her and Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump. So, it's easy to see why Anderson and Maples spent some time together. And, maybe Maples was able to impart some wisdom to Anderson about how to navigate being known as the other woman in the public eye.