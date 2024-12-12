The Reportedly Humiliating Reason Don Jr. Ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle For Alleged Mistress
While Kimberly Guilfoyle is choosing to deflect the drama involving her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., more and more individuals are coming forth to share their takes on the situation. Even though the couple hasn't publicly declared a breakup, others are claiming the split is definitive. "There is no more Kimberly and Don – at least not romantically," one source asserted to the Daily Mail. "Their engagement hasn't officially been called off yet. They were waiting until after the Inauguration to announce." Besides reportedly arranging their news around Donald Trump's presidency, a second insider believes Trump was a factor is motivating Don Jr. to choose another woman over Guilfoyle.
"Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes," this person hypothesized to People. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him." In contrast, Guilfoyle's modeling days occurred decades ago in college. According to some, part of the friction between them is that Don Jr. purportedly isn't a fan of Guilfoyle's fashion choices. However, other would assert Guilfoyle's awful outfits predated their relationship, so it's not surprising that she may have been resistant to change her style, even if Don Jr. voiced objections. In addition, although Trump selected her as ambassador to Greece, some people aren't convinced that Trump wanted her as a daughter-in-law, since Guilfoyle had taken attention away from Ivanka Trump, his rumored favorite child more than once.
Trump's opinions have factored into Don Jr.'s relationships before
Unfortunately for Donald Trump Jr., he's had a tough time getting praise from his dad. Even when Don Jr. was a baby, Donald Trump didn't express a lot of confidence in his son or even want to share the same name. According to "Raising Trump," Ivanna Trump later said that her husband objected, asking, "What if he's a loser?" (via GQ). Sadly, according to Don Jr., Trump applied this insult to his oldest kid again when he was a preschooler because he didn't grasp his dad's lesson about being skeptical of people.
In his quest to get his dad's stamp of approval, Don Jr.'s sometimes relied heavily on his father's opinions. Trump played a heavy-handed role in Don Jr.'s past romance with Vanessa Trump when he tried to play matchmaker at a fashion show. "She looked so beautiful. I said, 'Don, that's the person you should marry,'" Trump later reminisced to Oprah Winfrey (via GQ). However, it appears Don didn't completely heed his dad's wishes for this marriage. Prior to Don Jr. and Vanessa's messy divorce, Trump reportedly tried to persuade the couple to stay together.
As for Kimberly Guilfoyle, while Don Jr.'s supposed reason for their spilt is embarrassing, she's said to be out looking for new romantic opportunities of her own. "The breakup was amicable and so is their relationship today," an insider asserted to Us Weekly. "They just had different goals."