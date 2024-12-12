The Reportedly Humiliating Reason Don Jr. Ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle For Alleged Mistress

While Kimberly Guilfoyle is choosing to deflect the drama involving her relationship with Donald Trump Jr., more and more individuals are coming forth to share their takes on the situation. Even though the couple hasn't publicly declared a breakup, others are claiming the split is definitive. "There is no more Kimberly and Don – at least not romantically," one source asserted to the Daily Mail. "Their engagement hasn't officially been called off yet. They were waiting until after the Inauguration to announce." Besides reportedly arranging their news around Donald Trump's presidency, a second insider believes Trump was a factor is motivating Don Jr. to choose another woman over Guilfoyle.

"Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes," this person hypothesized to People. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him." In contrast, Guilfoyle's modeling days occurred decades ago in college. According to some, part of the friction between them is that Don Jr. purportedly isn't a fan of Guilfoyle's fashion choices. However, other would assert Guilfoyle's awful outfits predated their relationship, so it's not surprising that she may have been resistant to change her style, even if Don Jr. voiced objections. In addition, although Trump selected her as ambassador to Greece, some people aren't convinced that Trump wanted her as a daughter-in-law, since Guilfoyle had taken attention away from Ivanka Trump, his rumored favorite child more than once.

