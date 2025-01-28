The Former Friends Star With A Shocking Connection To Rod & Alana Stewart's Divorce

Before they got their big break, many now-famous actors started their careers by balancing acting and odd jobs, like Harrison Ford being a carpenter or Jeremy Renner becoming a make-up artist. "Friends" star David Schwimmer was no exception to this before his breakout role as Ross Geller. He appeared on the January 13, 2025, episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and discussed his life before acting fame. Schwimmer and Colbert both remarked they were waiters once upon a time, with Schwimmer saying he was a "roller-skating waiter" in Chicago.

He then revealed he had one of the more unusual side hustles: serving divorce papers. "One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work, and my mom said, 'Well, you can be a process server for me.' My mom was a divorce lawyer, and I was the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers," he said to laughter from the audience.

His most famous recipient was British rock star Rod Stewart. "Once, oh man, thank goodness I've never run into him since, but I served Rod Stewart. I don't even know if he knows. I don't think he knows," Schwimmer said. "He knows now!" Colbert quipped.