The Real Reason Hallmark Vetted Brooke Shields (& Why She Left)

Brooke Shields has been a fixture in Hollywood for years after getting her start as a young actress and enjoying a successful modeling career. When her on-screen work began to slow down, Shields turned to the Hallmark Channel, signing a contract with the network to both star in one of their many beloved cozy mystery movie series, "Flower Shop Mysteries," and serve as an executive producer on the film trilogy. They hoped that bringing on such a big star could re-shape the network by injecting a bit of humor and catapult it to new heights in terms of popularity.

Advertisement

However, after the premier of the third film in the series, "Flower Shop Mystery: Dearly Depotted," Shields made a bold choice — she stepped away from her sizable contract. While she was originally expected to do over a dozen installments in Hallmark's flagship mystery series and was being touted as the new face of the network, Shields left it all behind. Now, with the release of her memoir, fans are finally finding out why.

While actresses like Candace Cameron Bure have found incredible success in the Hallmark formula, starring in long-running franchises for the network, this wasn't something Shields imagined for herself. In her new memoir, "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman," Shields explained,"Not everything is for everyone, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with the Hallmark Channel ... but it was not the future I wanted for my career ... I am now a believer in only saying yes to work that serves me." Although simply having different career dreams wasn't the only reason for her departure.

Advertisement