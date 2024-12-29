The Female Actors With The Most Hallmark Movies On Their Resume
Hallmark movies have become essentially their own genre, in a way, and the network has forged some close relationships with a number of performers who have gone on to build their careers starring in some wholesome Hallmark fare. In fact, there are quite a few female actors who seem to be vying for the eventual title of Hallmark Queen — even though, as of now, there's one undisputed champ.
While Hallmark movies come in all different genres and tones — including mysteries, rom-coms, romantic dramas, and Christmas comedies — they've cultivated a huge fan base, and those fans have gravitated toward specific actors in specific roles. Whether it's Alison Sweeney solving baking related murders or Lacey Chabert melting frozen hearts during the holidays, some actresses have found real success and joy in the Hallmark creative playground.
Here's a look at the top female actors who have carved out their place in Hallmark history with the most movies on their resumes throughout the course of their careers.
Lacey Chabert is the 'Queen of Hallmark Movies' with nearly 40 films to her name
While Lacey Chabert is perhaps best known for her role in 2004's "Mean Girls," the actress has gone on to be the undisputed Queen of Hallmark Movies, having starred in 38 films since she first began her career at the network in 2010. The first Hallmark film she ever starred in was the cute rom-com "Elevator Girl," and she subsequently made romantic comedies her successful niche. A whopping 12 of her Hallmark films have the word "Christmas" in their titles, and she starred in a film with perhaps the greatest title of any movie ever: "Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver."
"I'm so proud to be part of the Hallmark family. It means a lot to me that people enjoy the films and relate to the characters," Chabert told The Oakland Press in 2022. "People say the movies are 'comfort food for the soul.' I'm proud to be part of something that's uplifting and adds a little goodness into the world." Chabert also explained that, with her different films, she's always trying to "raise the bar" and "find a different way of telling these stories" as she continues to spread love through her work.
Alison Sweeney already filmed her 30th Hallmark movie and has no plans to stop
During her multiple decades starring on "Days of Our Lives," Alison Sweeney was also racking up a huge number of credits as a Hallmark star. Beginning in 2013 with "Second Chances," Sweeney made in-roads at the network and was cast in the Hallmark Mysteries movie series "Murder, She Baked." Sweeney stars in the ongoing film series as Hannah Swensen, a small-town baker who befriends a local police detective, and together they solve crimes.
The "Murder, She Baked" series took a four-year break after seven installments, but returned in 2021, retitled the "Hannah Swensen Mystery" series. She also took on the role of murder solver in the Hallmark film series "Chronicle Mysteries," playing an intrepid podcast host Alex McPherson. Sweeney's 30th Hallmark film, "This Time Each Year," premiered on October 24, 2024. "Throughout this journey, Hallmark has been so incredibly supportive of my choices as an actress and as a producer," Sweeney told Deadline of the upcoming milestone. "I'm so grateful for their continued support and I cannot wait for fans to hopefully share in my excitement for these movies."
Before moving to the Great American Family network, Candace Cameron Bure racked up 30 Hallmark movie credits
While Candace Cameron Bure might not be a Hallmark star anymore following her controversial move to the rival Great American Family network, the "Full House" alum was prolific when she worked for the company. She first appeared in the 2008 romantic Christmas comedy "Moonlight & Mistletoe," and went on to headline dozens of other holiday flicks, including "A Christmas Detour," "Journey Back to Christmas," "Switched for Christmas," "A Shoe Addict's Christmas," "Christmas Town," "If I Only Had Christmas," and "The Christmas Contest," among other assorted holiday fare.
When she wasn't learning, teaching, or celebrating the true meaning of Christmas, Cameron Bure was starring as librarian-turned-amateur sleuth Aurora Teagarden in the Hallmark film series "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries." Cameron Bure starred as the titular detective in 17 films, with delightful pun-based titles such as "Dead Over Heels," "Last Scene Alive," "Heist and Seek," and "Honeymoon, Honeymurder."
Kellie Martin has starred in 23 Hallmark films, mostly solving mysteries
Kellie Martin's career with Hallmark began in 2003, when she starred in the first film in the "Mystery Woman" series, and she remained one of Hallmark's go-to crime solvers. Martin played amateur sleuth Samantha Kinsey in 11 "Mystery Woman" films altogether between 2003 and 2007. Then, she appeared in a handful of rom-coms and Christmas projects until her return to mystery genre with the "Hailey Dean Mystery" franchise.
In 2016, Martin first played the titular Hailey Dean — a former prosecutor turned therapist who gets wrapped up in investigating crimes — in "Hailey Dean Mystery: Murder, with Love." She played Dean in nine films in total, with her final performance in 2019's "Hailey Dean Mysteries: Killer Sentence." Her last Hallmark film to date came in 2022, with "Christmas in Montana." In recent years, Martin has stepped back from being in front of the camera to spend more time with her family and to focus more energy on her eco-friendly toy store, Romp, an online children's toy boutique that sells handcrafted playthings for kids.
Autumn Reeser just hit the 20-movie milestone and is going strong
With "Junebug" hitting Hallmark in August 2024, longtime network star Autumn Reeser celebrated her 20th total Hallmark film. Her career with the network began with "Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade" in 2012, after which Reeser began filling her plate with as many Christmas flicks, romantic comedies, and dramas as possible, embracing the fantastical and emotional worlds of her Hallmark characters.
In "Junebug," Reeser stars as Juniper, a book editor who is magically introduced to a childhood version of herself, which begins to make her question her place in life and what wrong turns and compromises she may have made along the way. According to Reeser, however, the story hit close to home, but in the opposite way from the film, as being a Hallmark star is the culmination of her childhood dreams. "My eight-year-old self loved to live in her imagination," Reeser told First for Women in August 2024. "I was always living in a fantasy world. I wrote a lot of stories about unicorns. Now, I decided I would go live inside one of those books — on Hallmark!"