The Female Actors With The Most Hallmark Movies On Their Resume

Hallmark movies have become essentially their own genre, in a way, and the network has forged some close relationships with a number of performers who have gone on to build their careers starring in some wholesome Hallmark fare. In fact, there are quite a few female actors who seem to be vying for the eventual title of Hallmark Queen — even though, as of now, there's one undisputed champ.

While Hallmark movies come in all different genres and tones — including mysteries, rom-coms, romantic dramas, and Christmas comedies — they've cultivated a huge fan base, and those fans have gravitated toward specific actors in specific roles. Whether it's Alison Sweeney solving baking related murders or Lacey Chabert melting frozen hearts during the holidays, some actresses have found real success and joy in the Hallmark creative playground.

Here's a look at the top female actors who have carved out their place in Hallmark history with the most movies on their resumes throughout the course of their careers.