Why We're Worried About Orange Is The New Black Star Taryn Manning

In what was a new low for Taryn Manning, the "8 Mile" star took to social media in 2023 to provide fans with an, erm, very detailed account of sexual relations she proclaimed to have had with a married man. Unsurprisingly, the video continues to haunt Manning to this day. The actor appeared to be heavily under the influence at the time, slurring her speech and telling the man's wife, who had apparently threatened to file a restraining order against her, to back off. "I'm not scared of you. You should be scared of me," Manning warned (via X, formerly known as Twitter). As she told her followers, "I'm just single, very single, and he came to me."

Advertisement

According to the "Cold Mountain" star, she was planning on buying the man a boat that very same day, but after all hell broke loose with his wife, it appeared the relationship had ended, with Manning admitting that she'd fallen in love with him regardless. The video was later deleted, but, of course, nothing ever really leaves the internet, and copies are still floating around. Fans expressed worry it, with some suggesting that the actor might be under the influence of drugs while others were understandably concerned about her driving in that state.

Manning later publicly apologized for the video, reasoning that she'd made an emotional decision in the heat of the moment that she later regretted. "I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should've just dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family," her statement read (via X). She also acknowledged knowing that the man was married, but the actor believed he would leave his wife for her.

Advertisement