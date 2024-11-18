Trump's Biggest Controversies In New York

Born and raised in New York, Donald Trump's ties with the state run deep. The GOP politician famously grew up in Queens and even attended New York's Fordham University for two years. But in 1966, at age 20, he transferred to Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Finance. Two years later, a fresh degree in hand, he went back to New York, ready to work in his father's company. This marked the beginning of Donald's professional real estate career.

Advertisement

In three short years, he rose from a green hire to the president of the Trump real estate business, which focused heavily on residential properties in Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Queens. But Donald had big dreams — he wanted to take the company to new heights.

However, as the public would find out many years later, Donald Trump, like his father, Fred Trump, was so focused on achieving his goals that he used many questionable tactics to get what he wanted done. In fact, just two years after becoming president of the business, he engineered his first New York scandal.