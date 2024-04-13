Weird Things About Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis
The following article mentions sexual assault.
By some accounts, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have a classic Hollywood storybook romance. Co-stars when they were younger, they found their way back into each other's arms more than a decade after their show went off the air. They're now married and raising kids together, creating a joint life after years apart. Kutcher was a high-profile tabloid fixture in those intervening years; his failed marriage and dramatic divorce from Demi Moore kept the rumor mill running. His marriage to Kunis, then, seems like it might be a natural point where the "The Butterfly Effect" star has chosen to settle down.
In fact, to hear Kutcher tell it, that time apart was exactly what they needed once they finally found one another again. "The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her. Her talents, her skills, her gifts," he once told Esquire. "But I knew that she didn't need me. And she knew that I didn't need her."
That being said, Kutcher and Kunis have managed to keep themselves in the headlines anyway, frequently revealing more about their marriage than fans expect to hear. They've sparked questions, comments, and concerns from their followers for numerous stories over the years, revealing themselves to be quite a weird couple in the process.
Their first kiss was 'really weird'
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher first found fame on "That '70s Show," and their characters got together even though there was a significant age gap between the two actors. Kunis was much younger than people thought when she joined the first season; she later confirmed she was only 14 when she auditioned for the series but told the casting directors she was 18. Kutcher, meanwhile, was 19 when the show started. She had a crush on her older co-star, even writing about him in her diary at the time. "She thought I was cute. At first I think she thought I was good-looking ... shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her because I was like, big brother," Kutcher revealed in an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show."
Things got uncomfortable, however, when their characters had to kiss during that first season. Kutcher wasn't sure whether they should go through with it. "It was really weird," Kutcher recalled thinking. "I was like, 'Isn't this illegal?'"
In a 2002 interview on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," Kunis elaborated on her side of the lip-lock. "I've never kissed a guy," she revealed (via Variety). "I was a 14-year-old little girl and I was extremely scared for my life." Their co-star Danny Masterson bet Kutcher that he wouldn't try to French-kiss Kunis, which he apparently did, despite promising to keep her comfortable. "I didn't let him," Kunis said, "but I think he tried."
Ashton Kutcher once tried to set Mila Kunis up with a friend
Though they played a couple on "That '70s Show," Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' real-life relationship took a little while to get going. Kutcher famously married Brat Pack icon Demi Moore in 2005, while Kunis was single and dating around for a while.
On "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Kunis explained how the eventual situation came together. "In our 20s, we always kept in touch on AOL, iChat," she recalled. They ran into each other at an awards show, and Kunis found herself attracted to her former co-star for the first time.
He invited her over to a housewarming party, and it turned out the "Two and a Half Men" star had some ulterior motives ... though not the ones you might expect. "I found out later in life that my husband was trying to set me up on a blind date with one of his best friends that night," Kunis revealed. The date didn't wind up working out; after all, she was interested in Kutcher instead. "It's all meant to be," Kunis concluded.
They starred in similar, competing movies
In 2011, before they got together, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis found themselves on opposite sides of a lookalike movie situation. Kutcher starred in "No Strings Attached," a movie where he enters into a friends-with-benefits situationship with Natalie Portman. That same year, Mila Kunis starred in "Friends With Benefits," a movie where she enters into a no-strings-attached situationship with Justin Timberlake.
In a career retrospective interview with Vanity Fair, Kutcher noted that the coincidence took on even greater meaning once they finally got together. "We were both making virtually the same movie," he said, "and the way we ended up together was through a relationship that was very much a 'Friends With Benefits,' 'No Strings Attached' relationship that became something more than that."
Kunis confirmed that's how their relationship started on a 2018 episode of "WTF with Marc Maron." "We lived out movies out where we were like, let's just hook up," she recalled. "Let's have fun. We're both single. We both trust each other. Everything's great." After a few months, Kunis realized she was falling in love with her former co-star. Instead of breaking off the arrangement, he asked her to move in with him. "And so we never dated," Kunis concluded. "We hooked up for three months and then we moved in together."
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had a very strange honeymoon
When Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis finally got married, they took their time telling anyone. At the end of 2014, Kutcher posted a photo of their family — including daughter Wyatt — and captioned it, "Happy New Year, The Kutchers." Ellen Degeneres asked Kunis to explain that caption (via ABC News), and the "Jupiter Ascending" star demurred. "We could just be a plural," she said. "My daughter has his last name legally, so thus, there's multiple Kutchers."
It turned out that they had, indeed, gotten married. Even stranger was the honeymoon the couple settled on. Their post-wedding vacation turned out to be an RV trip; moreover, it was an RV trip with Kutcher's parents. "Our honeymoon was like a real-life 'National Lampoon's' honeymoon," she told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in 2018, revealing that she was the one who'd purchased the RV for Kutcher.
They drove their modest RV, while Kutcher's parents tagged along in their own, considerably-nicer vehicle. "We're in our, like, little tin can on wheels, and my in-laws are in what my husband coined as like, the Taj-Mahal of RVs," she recalled. Their air conditioner broke; they got lost; they had to walk miles; they had to navigate around boulders. They were so disgusted by the time they ended up near Napa Valley that they decided to abandon the RV and fly home instead. "Three years later, we really like each other!" she insisted.
Ashton Kutcher has Mila Kunis test dating apps for him
Ashton Kutcher isn't just an actor. Thanks to his early adoption of social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter, Kutcher is also an in-demand tech investor. He revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" that he's invested in apps like AirBnB, Uber, and Skype. On the other hand, he declined to invest in Snapchat, because after he tried the app himself, he didn't understand the appeal. Whatever companies he winds up backing, Kutcher said he likes to try them. "I eat the dog food," he joked. "Whatever it is, I try it first."
On occasion, Kutcher ropes Mila Kunis into trying apps on his behalf. Kunis refuses to join social media on her own, but for her husband, she'll give it a try. She admitted in an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that he even asked her to sign up for Tinder during one of its early phases. "He makes me go on all these [dating] websites," she revealed. "I'm on this thing going, 'What is this?!' Like, swiping things left and right. I was like, 'This is amazing!'" Kunis even said that she tried Grindr on Kutcher's behalf, though we're not sure how much luck she would've had there.
They leave the doors open when they use the bathroom
Many married couples have quirks, silly things they do in the privacy of their own homes that only make sense to them as a couple. That's totally fine. Most married couples, though, don't have massive platforms to share those quirky behaviors with the world.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, on the other hand, are a very high-profile Hollywood couple, so they have occasionally taken the opportunity to tell their fans what it's like for them at home. Case in point: while speaking with E! News in 2022, Kunis chose to tell the world that they leave the bathroom door open. Always. "It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," she said.
The surprising disclosure confused some fans, who took to social media to express their displeasure. "We should all know less about one another," one fan tweeted, while another wrote, "Everything I hear about this family is against my will."
Their kids don't get washed daily
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' bathroom habits aren't the only unusual habit they've shared with fans. When they both appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert" in 2021, the conversation turned to hygiene. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis revealed. Her husband jumped in and added, "I wash my armpits and crotch daily, and nothing else ever." It seems that Kunis and Kutcher aren't just laissez-faire about their own bathing habits; they don't particularly care how often their kids get clean, either. "That's how we feel about our children: we're like, 'Oof, something smells!'" Kunis said.
Once again, fans online voiced their displeasure at learning such intimate details of the couple's daily life. "As an adult you control your level of nasty.... But your kids??" one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Kunis addressed the backlash in an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," complaining, "It's so dumb ... We bathe our dogs, does that make people happy?" Furthermore, she insisted, "My intent every day is to bathe my children." By the end of the night, however, it doesn't always happen. "Bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them," Kunis said, leading DeGeneres to point out, "You added that you forgot to feed them." Seems that we'll never stop learning more than we want to know.
Mila Kunis tried to fix Ashton Kutcher's relationship with a co-star
In early 2023, Ashton Kutcher starred in a straight-to-Netflix romcom called "Your Place Or Mine." While promoting the film, he appeared on various red carpets alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon. The pictures went viral thanks to the stars' awkward body language. In many photos, Witherspoon seemed displeased, physically turning her body away from Kutcher several times. "ashton kutcher and reese witherspoon please i'm begging," one fan tweeted, attaching a "Superstore" screenshot reading, "Oh, god, can you guys just act like adults and have an affair or something?"
It seems that Mila Kunis agreed that something looked seriously off in those red carpet photos. On an episode of the "Chicks In The Office" podcast, Kutcher admitted that his wife let him know about the online backlash to the awkward poses. "She texted Reese and I together, and she's like, 'Guys, you gotta like ... you gotta like, act like you like each other."
Kutcher insisted there was no bad blood between himself and his co-star. Instead, they were worried about how to pose together so that it didn't look like they were too close. "Reese and I are really good friends," he said.
They rented out their guest house on AirBnB
Ashton Kutcher was an early investor in AirBnB, the app that lets you book a stranger's home for vacation. At first, he wasn't sure that anyone would ever want to use the service. However, he told Howard Stern that he wound up living in an AirBnB for a while after his divorce from Demi Moore. "It's become more than just a place to stay, it's become a community," he insisted. "I think it brings the world together."
In the summer of 2023, Kutcher evidently decided to put his mouth where his money is. A weird sponsored content opportunity saw Kutcher and Mila Kunis put their guest house up for rent, offering to "create content" with people who booked a stay at their room. It was only available for one day and you had to be invited to book, leading to a confusing experience for all involved. "It's really nice here; I think they'll like it," Kutcher said of the home in an Instagram Story (via Page Six). "I think they'll like it too," Kunis laughed. (After all, Kutcher and Kunis live an insanely lavish life.)
It seems that someone did, indeed, rent their house. Kutcher and Kunis posted a video to YouTube showing their guests being handed the keys, eating together, walking on the beach, and sitting on their couches. How could anyone pass up a chance to "create content" like that?
They defended their former co-star during his rape trial
In 2023, "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson was tried and convicted of two counts of rape. He was sentenced to 30 years to life after the trial, which saw renewed criticism of the actor's Scientology ties spread across the media.
Before he received his sentence, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote memos of their own in support of their former co-star. Again, the character letters, which were published online by reporter Meghann Cuniff, were written after Masterson was convicted of two counts of rape. "As a friend, Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me," Kutcher wrote. "He's an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being." Kunis had glowing words for Masterson, too, claiming, "His unwavering commitment to being an exceptional older brother figure to me has had a transformative impact on my life, instilling in me a sense of self-belief and encouraging me to aim for greatness, but all while maintaining a sense of humility."
Because of their involvement, Kutcher and Kunis were heavily criticized by other stars. Celebs spoke out against the couple, including Christina Ricci, who took to her Instagram Story. "Sometimes people we have loved and admired do horrible things," she wrote (via Vox). "They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn't mean they didn't do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime."
Their apology video raised more questions than it answered
In the wake of his character letter in support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher announced that he had stepped down from the board of an organization he'd co-founded. Kutcher left Thorn, which he set up in 2009 to fight child sex trafficking. "Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences," he wrote in a statement to the board, which was published by Time.
Even more publicly, Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologized in a strange, awkward Instagram video that raised more questions than it answered. They both seemed to be reading from a script, and Kunis looked frustrated that she had to address their letters at all. "We support victims," Kunis said emphatically. "We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future." Kutcher pointed out, "[The letters] were intended for the judge to read, and not to undermine the testimony of the victims, or to re-traumatize them." Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kutcher turned off comments on the post.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).