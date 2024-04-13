Weird Things About Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis

The following article mentions sexual assault.

By some accounts, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have a classic Hollywood storybook romance. Co-stars when they were younger, they found their way back into each other's arms more than a decade after their show went off the air. They're now married and raising kids together, creating a joint life after years apart. Kutcher was a high-profile tabloid fixture in those intervening years; his failed marriage and dramatic divorce from Demi Moore kept the rumor mill running. His marriage to Kunis, then, seems like it might be a natural point where the "The Butterfly Effect" star has chosen to settle down.

In fact, to hear Kutcher tell it, that time apart was exactly what they needed once they finally found one another again. "The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her. Her talents, her skills, her gifts," he once told Esquire. "But I knew that she didn't need me. And she knew that I didn't need her."

That being said, Kutcher and Kunis have managed to keep themselves in the headlines anyway, frequently revealing more about their marriage than fans expect to hear. They've sparked questions, comments, and concerns from their followers for numerous stories over the years, revealing themselves to be quite a weird couple in the process.