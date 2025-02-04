How Many Times Has Lauren Boebert Been Arrested? Inside Her Legal Troubles

Lauren Boebert, the U.S. Representative for Colorado's 3rd congressional district, is no stranger to making headlines. Known for her unapologetically bold statements and viral social media moments, the Republican firecracker has cultivated a part-politician, part-reality TV star persona. Her altercations with the law are some of the reasons why.

Back in 2015, 28-year-old Boebert was first arrested for a verbal altercation with police at a music festival in Colorado. Allegedly, their falling out started when she urged underage drinkers to escape from the police. According to Colorado Newsline, the deputies' reports stated that she even tried to twist away from the police as she was being handcuffed for disorderly conduct, to the point of saying "she had friends at Fox News and that the arrest would be national news." The then-restaurant owner was released from custody and was supposed to go to court two months later. Quick spoiler: She didn't show up. Boebert claimed she did not know what day it was, and the judge rescheduled the hearing for a later date. Once again, she ghosted the court. "I apologize for irresponsibly wasting the court's time with this matter," the self-proclaimed "tireless defender of law enforcement" wrote in the note, per The Denver Post. That's why the following month, the sheriff's deputies arrested her for the second time that year.

Is the third time the charm? In 2016, Boebert was again a no-show in court after being slapped with careless driving and operating an unsafe vehicle charges for rolling her truck into a ditch. So, in 2017, she was arrested once again and pleaded guilty.