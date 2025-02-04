How Many Times Has Lauren Boebert Been Arrested? Inside Her Legal Troubles
Lauren Boebert, the U.S. Representative for Colorado's 3rd congressional district, is no stranger to making headlines. Known for her unapologetically bold statements and viral social media moments, the Republican firecracker has cultivated a part-politician, part-reality TV star persona. Her altercations with the law are some of the reasons why.
Back in 2015, 28-year-old Boebert was first arrested for a verbal altercation with police at a music festival in Colorado. Allegedly, their falling out started when she urged underage drinkers to escape from the police. According to Colorado Newsline, the deputies' reports stated that she even tried to twist away from the police as she was being handcuffed for disorderly conduct, to the point of saying "she had friends at Fox News and that the arrest would be national news." The then-restaurant owner was released from custody and was supposed to go to court two months later. Quick spoiler: She didn't show up. Boebert claimed she did not know what day it was, and the judge rescheduled the hearing for a later date. Once again, she ghosted the court. "I apologize for irresponsibly wasting the court's time with this matter," the self-proclaimed "tireless defender of law enforcement" wrote in the note, per The Denver Post. That's why the following month, the sheriff's deputies arrested her for the second time that year.
Is the third time the charm? In 2016, Boebert was again a no-show in court after being slapped with careless driving and operating an unsafe vehicle charges for rolling her truck into a ditch. So, in 2017, she was arrested once again and pleaded guilty.
A pro-police and pro-family representative?
Paradoxically, Lauren Boebert is an icon of pro-police rhetoric in America, even writing on her website that they are "dedicated heroes" who "rush toward peril while others retreat," despite her having retreated from facing the law herself.
But wait, there's more law-related beef in Boebert's past. In 2010, when she was 23, her neighbor called the police on Boebert's loose pit bulls, which were allegedly threatening her and her dogs' lives, and accused her of harassment. In this case, though, she was not charged, but that doesn't mean she wasn't petty about it. She drove around the area, showing her middle finger to her neighbor's husband. It seems like this is still the representative's preferred method of offense. Thirteen years later, surveillance footage showed the self-identified supporter of family values vaping, singing loudly, taking flash photos, and touching her date, Quinn Gallagher, inappropriately — which he did to her as well during a performance of "Beetlejuice" in Denver, Colorado. They were both kicked out of the theater, but the incident did not result in any criminal charges or legal consequences.
Her response? She told OAN that's just how her "overly animated personality" is. People all over the internet disagreed with the lack of consequences for the conservative representative. "She should be removed from Congress and prosecuted for public indecency," wrote Occupy Democrats on X, a tweet with over 9,400 likes as of today. Likewise, The Tennessee Holler pointed out on their Instagram page her inconsistency with what she preaches: She is adamantly against "obscene" books despite herself "getting all obscene" at a play. Multiple celebrities brutally called her out Boebert for the fiasco.