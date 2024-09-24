What To Know About Lauren Boebert's Controversial Theater Date, Quinn Gallagher

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert does not have the best taste in men. Her marriage to Jayson Boebert, which began under questionable circumstances, ultimately ended in divorce in 2023. The ex-couple shares four sons together, and Jayson has had plenty of trouble with the law over the past two decades. Now that she's a single woman, she's been linked to different men, including 50 Cent and Quinn Gallagher.

According to Newsweek, Gallagher is a co-owner of Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar, located in Aspen, Colorado. In September 2023, Gallagher was Boebert's date to "Beetlejuice: The Musical" at Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre. Going on a date itself wasn't the breaking news story, however. What went viral online was the fact both of them were ultimately kicked out of the venue for allegedly causing a disruption during the performance.

Per an incident report obtained by NBC News, Gallagher and Boebert were accused of vaping and singing along during the show. They were ultimately escorted out, and the security footage showed Boebert wearing an inappropriate outfit for a family-friendly musical. Newsweek also reported they allegedly groped each other during the performance.

