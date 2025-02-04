Is Barry Manilow Married? Details About His Weddings And Divorce

During the late 1970s and early 1980s, Barry Manilow sat firmly atop the mountain of soft rock. And over the course of his 60-plus year career, he's racked up several number-one hits, 15 Grammy nominations, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, among many other accolades. But what is Manilow's life like when he's not performing or having his wardrobe raided by the principal from "The Breakfast Club" — and has he ever settled down and gotten married? The "Mandy" singer hasn't particularly been an open book when it comes to his personal life, that's for sure, however, there are a few things we know for sure.

Manilow is married to his manager and longtime TV executive Garry Kief. The pair wed in 2014 after 36 years together. However, their nuptials didn't become public knowledge until 2015, and Manilow himself didn't formally address it until 2017, at which point he publicly came out as gay in an interview with People. The tragic reason Manilow kept his romance with Kief a secret for so long was because he feared public backlash. "Now, being gay is no big deal, but back in the '70s, it would have killed a career," the singer later said in a 2023 interview with CNN (via The Guardian).

Interestingly, though, Manilow was actually briefly married 50 years before he and Kief exchanged vows. Back in 1964, he tied the knot with a woman named Susan Deixler, his high school sweetheart. That marriage ended in annulment just two years later in 1966, though not for the reason you may think.

