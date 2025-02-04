What Tomi Lahren Looks Like Makeup-Free

Tomi Lahren is known for her bold statements, strong opinions, and for being a blonde bombshell with lashes longer than even her love of President Donald Trump. You may recognize her gleaming white smile surrounded by glossy pink lips from Lahren's many appearances on Fox News, where she's a regular contributor. The outspoken commentator also hosted Fox Nation's "Final Thoughts," and she's had three of her own shows, including "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless," a weekday show on Outkick.com.

Lahren also has a pretty impressive social media following, boasting 2.7 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter; 4.6 million fans on Facebook; and 1.9 million on Instagram at the time of writing. She regularly posts on all three platforms, offering the public regular takes (including a lot of drama between Lahren and Kamala Harris), as well as looks at her glamour-girl image.

While there have been rumors about plastic surgery amid Lahren's transformation over the years, one thing has remained consistent: She has over 1,400 posts on Instagram, and in almost every one of them, Lahren is wearing a full face of makeup. In fact, you'd have to go pretty deep on her page to find her without a brush of mascara or even a swipe of lip gloss. But it's there, and it's spectacular.

