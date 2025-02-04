What Tomi Lahren Looks Like Makeup-Free
Tomi Lahren is known for her bold statements, strong opinions, and for being a blonde bombshell with lashes longer than even her love of President Donald Trump. You may recognize her gleaming white smile surrounded by glossy pink lips from Lahren's many appearances on Fox News, where she's a regular contributor. The outspoken commentator also hosted Fox Nation's "Final Thoughts," and she's had three of her own shows, including "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless," a weekday show on Outkick.com.
Lahren also has a pretty impressive social media following, boasting 2.7 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter; 4.6 million fans on Facebook; and 1.9 million on Instagram at the time of writing. She regularly posts on all three platforms, offering the public regular takes (including a lot of drama between Lahren and Kamala Harris), as well as looks at her glamour-girl image.
While there have been rumors about plastic surgery amid Lahren's transformation over the years, one thing has remained consistent: She has over 1,400 posts on Instagram, and in almost every one of them, Lahren is wearing a full face of makeup. In fact, you'd have to go pretty deep on her page to find her without a brush of mascara or even a swipe of lip gloss. But it's there, and it's spectacular.
Lahren is almost unrecognizable without her lashes (but still stunning)
In September 2018, Tomi Lahren left her makeup bag zipped up tight, and sat down outside to indulge in a little online shopping. While she asked her followers if they, too, typically used their Saturdays to discover what was new on Amazon, people were way too stunned by her natural beauty to answer her question. Instead, the comments were filled with opinions on whether or not they preferred the way the right-wing commentator looked without her usual long lashes, darkened brows, and glossy lips.
"WOW. You are so pretty in this picture. You're pretty in all of them but this one is the best. Keep being Tomi," praised one follower. Several others commented on how gorgeous she was without cosmetics, and expressed their appreciation for Lahren's "less is more" look. There were a few people who definitely weren't fans, though, with one writing, "You look like a skinny chicken in this pic."
As for Lahren, while it appears she enjoys being a makeup girl, she once shared her philosophy on how to look beautiful, and it doesn't include a trip to Sephora. "Beauty isn't about your hair, makeup, eyebrows, weight, or any of it," the Fox News stalwart wrote on Instagram. "Beauty radiates when you have the confidence to stand up for and love yourself regardless of who tries to pull you down."