A Look Back At The Drama Between Kamala Harris And Tomi Lahren

Fox News never fails to bring the drama, and one person in particular seems to have it in for Vice President Kamala Harris. You might not know this about Conservative Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren, but she's not a fan of Harris. As preparations for the 2020 presidential election ramped up near the end of 2019, Lahren took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice her doubts about Harris, insinuating that she hadn't gotten to the top through hard work alone. "Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown?" Lahren tweeted, referring to Harris' past relationship with Brown, who used to be San Francisco's mayor.

While Harris didn't publicly respond to the jab, Lahren's colleague, Britt McHenry, did a good job of doing it for her when she called Lahren out on X, writing, "Do you have any idea how damaging this is to women who've actually been sexually harassed, assaulted or demeaned in the workplace? How much this weakens our own gender, regardless of partisanship. My goodness." Lahren subsequently issued a non-apology, saying her previous tweet (which she didn't delete) "was the wrong choice of words."

Lahren getting flack from her team at Fox hasn't kept her from continuing to criticize Harris, and as the 2024 elections loomed, she seemed to run out of meaningful criticism, resorting to complaining about Megan Thee Stallion's performance at one of Harris' rallies. "THAT is how Kamala is going to convince Americans she is a serious candidate?" Lahren wrote on X. It certainly seemed like Harris continued to haunt Lahren's dreams, and the Fox News contributor still couldn't seem to stop talking about her.

