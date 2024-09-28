A Look Back At The Drama Between Kamala Harris And Tomi Lahren
Fox News never fails to bring the drama, and one person in particular seems to have it in for Vice President Kamala Harris. You might not know this about Conservative Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren, but she's not a fan of Harris. As preparations for the 2020 presidential election ramped up near the end of 2019, Lahren took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice her doubts about Harris, insinuating that she hadn't gotten to the top through hard work alone. "Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown?" Lahren tweeted, referring to Harris' past relationship with Brown, who used to be San Francisco's mayor.
While Harris didn't publicly respond to the jab, Lahren's colleague, Britt McHenry, did a good job of doing it for her when she called Lahren out on X, writing, "Do you have any idea how damaging this is to women who've actually been sexually harassed, assaulted or demeaned in the workplace? How much this weakens our own gender, regardless of partisanship. My goodness." Lahren subsequently issued a non-apology, saying her previous tweet (which she didn't delete) "was the wrong choice of words."
Lahren getting flack from her team at Fox hasn't kept her from continuing to criticize Harris, and as the 2024 elections loomed, she seemed to run out of meaningful criticism, resorting to complaining about Megan Thee Stallion's performance at one of Harris' rallies. "THAT is how Kamala is going to convince Americans she is a serious candidate?" Lahren wrote on X. It certainly seemed like Harris continued to haunt Lahren's dreams, and the Fox News contributor still couldn't seem to stop talking about her.
Tomi Lahren imimght never be done criticizing Kamala Harris
Tomi Lahren rarely passes on an opportunity to continue her one-sided feud with Kamala Harris, and as the 2024 election year kicked off, Harris was constantly on Lahren's lips. In February, she savored the opportunity to criticize Harris during an interview with Sky News, arguing, "She's just quite frankly lazy and bad at her job. The thing that bothers me most about Kamala Harris is that she doesn't even seem to try to do the job." Lahren added that she didn't think Harris was even aiming to become president, that if she did, she'd be working harder. Of course, that theory has now been thoroughly debunked.
After Harris and Donald Trump's explosive presidential debate in September 2024, Lahren had many thoughts about Harris — none of them good — and as is common for those in the Republican camp, she was unable to accept that Trump performed poorly. Instead, she argued that ABC had rigged the debate against the former president to ensure Harris' victory. Sigh. "[ABC was] in the can for her," Lahren said on Fox News. "[Trump] walked into an ambush and a buzz saw... Kamala is hiding behind the mainstream media and they will continue to shield and coddle her," Lahren reasoned. On X, formerly Twitter, Lahren dubbed the debate "a rigged ambush of a Donald Trump." It might be safe to say we'll hear a lot more of this from Lahren should Harris win the election.