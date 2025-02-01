Hallmark Hottie Jonathan Bennett's Hilarious Confession About Kissing Rachel McAdams

After Jonathan Bennett's comments on Rachel McAdams' kissing skills, it's no wonder why many fans might want to know how to recreate Regina George's glossy lip color. But Bennett also wasn't shy about giving McAdams feedback on her kiss personally. "I will say this: Rachel McAdams has the softest lips on the face of the earth that anyone will ever kiss. Hands down," Bennett said in a 2014 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "... I think I did tell her that!"

But McAdams' lips weren't the only things he and his co-star talked about. According to Bennett, some of their more casual conversations involved McAdams' movie career. At the time, McAdams mentioned to Bennett that she had another film, "The Notebook," in the works. The romance drama would be another film that further launched her into A-list status, although Bennett didn't know what to think of the film at the time. Still, Bennett knew McAdams and other "Mean Girls" stars were on the cusp of mega-stardom. "[On set] we were aware of how big these people were going to be, but no one else was," he said.

Bennett's hunch proved to be true. Even though you might not hear about McAdams much anymore now, she was once one of Hollywood's biggest leading ladies. However, thanks to their different career paths, the two didn't remain in contact after their "Mean Girls" days. But Bennett felt that added to his co-star's mystique. "I don't talk to Rachel. Rachel's like this beautiful, mysterious unicorn. She comes and does the movie, and then she disappears," he said on "The Morning Show" (via Daily Mail Australia) in 2018.

