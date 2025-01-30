What We Know About Paula Abdul's Health Issues

Paula Abdul has certainly put in her 10,000 hours. You can't classify the singer as, well, just that: a singer. Including her immaculate dancing skills, the truth about Abdul is that she's a performer, above all else. Just watching the "Cold Hearted" music video serves as an example of her high-energy moves.

Advertisement

Her choreography first came on the scene when she danced with the L.A. Lakers at the beginning of her career. As she rose to superstardom, Abdul turned out song after song, performance after performance.

Besides Abdul's cosmetic alterations, however, not much has changed for the star, including how often she dances. So, it's unsurprising she's fallen to a few health concerns along the way.

In September 2024, Abdul announced on Instagram that she was canceling her "Straight Up! To Canada" tour after citing undisclosed injuries that resulted in minor surgery and a weeks-long recovery. "It's with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I've recently sustained," she wrote (via Newsweek).

Advertisement

She updated Us Weekly on her recovery at the Dancers Against Cancers' 10th Annual Gala of Stars Awards in October 2024. "I'm recovering well. I have already had one procedure done," she said, adding, "I have one more to go, but I'm guaranteed eight weeks I'll be humpty dumpty back together again."

Abdul also assured her fans that this was only a minor setback. She vowed in her Instagram post that she would be "stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon" (per Us Weekly). While she hasn't revealed the mystery injury, her past diagnosis could be a factor.