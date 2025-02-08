Salma Hayek Is Totally Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics From Her Childhood

Oscar nominated actor Salma Hayek has appeared in a variety of roles since her Hollywood career began in the early 1990s, and she really rocketed to fame in the United States through 1995's "Desperado" with Antonio Banderas and Quentin Tarantino's 1996 film, "From Dusk Till Dawn." But while longtime fans know Hayek as a versatile actor who's stunning with or without makeup, it's a childhood photo on social media that shows just how much she's changed.

Hayek posted the throwback pic on September 5, 2024, on her Instagram. In the snap, Hayek looks undeniably cute and youthful. "This girl would grow up to be the finest woman to ever bless this planet," one fan wrote. "GOAT beauty."

The pic was posted just three days after her 58th birthday on September 2, which saw the actor post Instagram pics of herself in a swimsuit. "Birthday bikini dump," Hayek wrote, "happy 58th birthday to me!" In addition to her birthday message and carousel of pics, Hayek confirmed to followers that none of those photos were throwbacks.