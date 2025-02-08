Salma Hayek Is Totally Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics From Her Childhood
Oscar nominated actor Salma Hayek has appeared in a variety of roles since her Hollywood career began in the early 1990s, and she really rocketed to fame in the United States through 1995's "Desperado" with Antonio Banderas and Quentin Tarantino's 1996 film, "From Dusk Till Dawn." But while longtime fans know Hayek as a versatile actor who's stunning with or without makeup, it's a childhood photo on social media that shows just how much she's changed.
Hayek posted the throwback pic on September 5, 2024, on her Instagram. In the snap, Hayek looks undeniably cute and youthful. "This girl would grow up to be the finest woman to ever bless this planet," one fan wrote. "GOAT beauty."
The pic was posted just three days after her 58th birthday on September 2, which saw the actor post Instagram pics of herself in a swimsuit. "Birthday bikini dump," Hayek wrote, "happy 58th birthday to me!" In addition to her birthday message and carousel of pics, Hayek confirmed to followers that none of those photos were throwbacks.
Salma Hayek's stunning transformation is evident in her early pics
Pictures from acclaimed actor Salma Hayek's childhood show her stunning transformation over the years, going from a youthful girl to a glamorous superstar. One of those photos was posted on her Instagram on November 12, 2015. The pic shows a much younger Hayek doing a mid-air jump. "I wish I could still do that," she wrote, "but at least I have proof that once upon a time I was a gymnast."
In another Instagram post, Hayek poked fun at herself when she revealed an early, and somewhat unflattering, audition pic. In the comments, Hayek joked that the photo was worse than the one on her driver's license. But her self-deprecating words fell on deaf ears, as fans praised the pic.
Hayek's change from a young girl to dazzling Hollywood beauty may have been inspired in part by her family. In a 2015 interview with The Cut, Hayek talked about her mother's commitment to taking care of herself. "My mother was very diligent with her beauty routines," Hayek admitted. "It was really a religion." She went on to say that when her career began, she saw beauty as a goal. But that view eventually evolved to the point where she saw beauty as part of life.