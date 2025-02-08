What We Know About Ethan Hawke & Uma Thurman's Son Levon

While former Hollywood powerhouse couple Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's relationship didn't last, they do share two children who have joined the family business: "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke and her younger brother, Levon Hawke.

Born in 2002, Levon kicked off his career in 2022 by starring in his sister's music video for her song, "Thérèse." A year later, he co-starred with Tom Holland on the miniseries "The Crowded Room" and also acted in "Wildcat" with Maya, which was co-written and directed by their dad. However, 2024 is when the Brown University alum really shined, first with his work in the Channing Tatum psychological thriller, "Blink Twice," and then in the Western crime drama, "The Thicket." While promoting the latter, Levon joked to Temple of Geek, "It was really fun to get to lead a movie where you're just getting beat up at point A, brutalized at point B. But it was a blast."

Levon clearly has a sensitive side, since he told ScreenRant he was thrilled to play a Western character who was the complete opposite of what society thinks of when they think of people from that time period, such as the tough, always-up-for-a-fight characters like John Wayne played. "What was really exciting for me was to try to find my version of a Western hero that didn't rely on hurting other people," he said. Levon also shared how his close relationship with his sisters — older sister Maya and three half-sisters named Clementine Hawke, Indiana Hawke, and Luna Thurman-Busson — influenced the way he played his character.

