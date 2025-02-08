What We Know About Ethan Hawke & Uma Thurman's Son Levon
While former Hollywood powerhouse couple Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's relationship didn't last, they do share two children who have joined the family business: "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke and her younger brother, Levon Hawke.
Born in 2002, Levon kicked off his career in 2022 by starring in his sister's music video for her song, "Thérèse." A year later, he co-starred with Tom Holland on the miniseries "The Crowded Room" and also acted in "Wildcat" with Maya, which was co-written and directed by their dad. However, 2024 is when the Brown University alum really shined, first with his work in the Channing Tatum psychological thriller, "Blink Twice," and then in the Western crime drama, "The Thicket." While promoting the latter, Levon joked to Temple of Geek, "It was really fun to get to lead a movie where you're just getting beat up at point A, brutalized at point B. But it was a blast."
Levon clearly has a sensitive side, since he told ScreenRant he was thrilled to play a Western character who was the complete opposite of what society thinks of when they think of people from that time period, such as the tough, always-up-for-a-fight characters like John Wayne played. "What was really exciting for me was to try to find my version of a Western hero that didn't rely on hurting other people," he said. Levon also shared how his close relationship with his sisters — older sister Maya and three half-sisters named Clementine Hawke, Indiana Hawke, and Luna Thurman-Busson — influenced the way he played his character.
Levon Hawke is not just part of Hollywood, but also the theater world
In September 2024, Levon Hawke made his directorial debut with the play "Picture Day," which he also wrote. His famous parents and sister attended the show and Ethan Hawke reportedly went back to see it multiple times (via People). At one point, Levon's show was sold out for several performances, according to a post he shared on Instagram. "come check it out, gonna be fun," he added in the caption. "Picture Day" also received a positive criticism from Encore Theater Reviews, which Levon linked in his Instagram bio.
Neither Levon nor Maya Hawke appeared in their parents' movies growing up because they didn't want to expose their children to the more public aspect of being an actor. "They wanted to ensure I had a strong enough backbone, my own passion for it and work ethic," Maya told The Guardian in 2021, and it's likely the same is true for Levon. She later added, "Once I was old enough, and it was clear they were my choices, they were very supportive."
Clearly, that's still the case, since Ethan proudly promoted his son's play on his Instagram. When asked in an interview if his parents have given him any advice, Levon admitted he pesters them with questions. He also said Ethan tells him to "breathe and make eye contact" (via YouTube). According to Levon, Ethan thinks this is the best tool for acting, which is just one of many things fans didn't know about "The Black Phone" star.