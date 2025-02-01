Did Prince Harry Get A Hair Transplant? Inside The Rumors
As the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has lived much of his life in the immense shadow of the British royal family. However, his reputation as a rebel who's rejected his role in the monarchy has led him to a life outside of the palace. But even without his royal life, which Harry apparently doesn't miss, he and his wife Meghan Markle remain in the media's crosshairs. One of the rumors Harry can't escape from that's caught the media's attention is, of all things, his hairline.
Harry used to sport thick red hair, but over the years, his hair's been thinning. However, a profile pic posted by BetterUp in January 2025 shows the prince with a headful of hair, suggesting he's had a hair transplant. Harry serves as Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp, and while speculation about the photo sparked transplant rumors, there's been no confirmation of such a procedure. So, where did the new hair come from?
It's possible that Harry's suddenly thicker hair could be nothing more than photo editing. "He's had a Photoshop hair transplant," an anonymous royal commentator told Radar Online. "Talk about a vanity transplant, bless him." Though that is a logical explanation for the mystery hair in the photo, rumors surrounding the possibility of a hair transplant have continued to rage.
Rumors of Prince Harry's possible hair transplant have circulated for years
Whether or not Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, got a hair transplant or had his tresses digitally altered, the 2025 rumors aren't the first time speculation about the prince's hair made the rounds online.
In an August 2023 video posted on Dr. Gary Linkov's YouTube, Harry's hairline was analyzed using a variety of pics taken over the years. Linkov, a New York plastic surgeon, began the video with Harry at age 19 in 2002, with an expected full head of hair. But at age 23, Harry began showing subtle signs of thinning and six years later, he had visible hair loss on the crown of his head. As far as a possible transplant, Linkov believed it happened in 2017 when Harry was 34.
"The procedure could have been anywhere from 1,200 to 1,800 grafts, possibly more," Linkov stated. "And the likely recipient areas were the hairline and the frontal scalp." In a 2023 photo of Harry, Linkov noted a scar behind the prince's left ear, which suggests Follicular Unit Transplantation — a procedure that removes hair at the base of the scalp, transplanting it elsewhere. Though Harry has never confirmed any such treatments, rumors and speculation are not likely to end anytime soon.