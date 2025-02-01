Did Prince Harry Get A Hair Transplant? Inside The Rumors

As the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has lived much of his life in the immense shadow of the British royal family. However, his reputation as a rebel who's rejected his role in the monarchy has led him to a life outside of the palace. But even without his royal life, which Harry apparently doesn't miss, he and his wife Meghan Markle remain in the media's crosshairs. One of the rumors Harry can't escape from that's caught the media's attention is, of all things, his hairline.

Harry used to sport thick red hair, but over the years, his hair's been thinning. However, a profile pic posted by BetterUp in January 2025 shows the prince with a headful of hair, suggesting he's had a hair transplant. Harry serves as Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp, and while speculation about the photo sparked transplant rumors, there's been no confirmation of such a procedure. So, where did the new hair come from?

It's possible that Harry's suddenly thicker hair could be nothing more than photo editing. "He's had a Photoshop hair transplant," an anonymous royal commentator told Radar Online. "Talk about a vanity transplant, bless him." Though that is a logical explanation for the mystery hair in the photo, rumors surrounding the possibility of a hair transplant have continued to rage.

