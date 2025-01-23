Everything We Know About Fox News Host Will Cain

Fox News has added a new show to the network's afternoon line-up, featuring a familiar face. Fox News personality Will Cain, who has been co-hosting "Fox & Friends Weekend," kicked off his new 4 p.m. series, "The Will Cain Show," on January 21. Cain has taken on a time slot that had previously been filled by former Fox News stalwart Neil Cavuto and his long-running series "Your World," until Cavuto's departure from the network in December, after 26 years.

Advertisement

"I'm an incredibly curious person, and one of the exciting challenges of this new job is the balancing act of transition from news into opinion," Cain told Fox News Digital ahead of his new show's premiere. "I'll be offering the audience my honest opinion, my unvarnished opinion on the news. But I will also be presenting reports and giving the audience the information they need at that time of the day to help make up their own mind."

From his legal background and law degree to his years of broadcasting experience, Will Cain seems like he'll be a good fit for the conservative-leaning news network. However, while he recently got President Donald Trump's support on social media, Cain hasn't always been a champion of Trump or his populist message, which could lead to some interesting coverage in the years to come. As Cain begins the next chapter of his career, we're looking back at everything we know about Fox News' newest rising network star.

Advertisement