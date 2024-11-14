Fox News Host Pete Hegseth Has Had A Messy Love Life

Pete Hegseth, a longtime host of "Fox & Friends Weekend," was named as Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense days after the 2024 election. People were quick to note that Trump's cabinet choices seemed hand-selected to inflate his already overblown ego but also couldn't get over Hegseth's gross on-air confession about his lack of hand hygiene or the twists and turns of his romantic past. The TV host has been married three times, starting in 2004, when he married Meredith Schwarz. After five years together, the couple divorced amid allegations that Hegseth cheated.

Advertisement

A year later, Hegseth married Samantha Deering. In 2014, four years into their marriage, Hegseth started his job at Fox News. Hegseth's shift in employment also led to complications in his love life when he got involved with Jennifer Rauchet, a producer at the network. Rauchet was also married at the beginning of her relationship with Hegseth, and they reportedly kept their infidelity under wraps. However, in 2017 the situation became public knowledge. Hegseth was already a father of three kids with Deering, and, in 2017, he and Rauchet had a child together. Both Rauchet and Hegseth began divorce proceedings this same year.

Then, in August 2019, Hegseth and Rauchet got married at Trump's New Jersey golf resort, complete with MAGA-esque hats that said "Make Marriage Great Again." The couple had announced their engagement two months earlier. "They will have a fantastic life together," Trump predicted on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement