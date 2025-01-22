Trump's Inauguration Ratings Are Sure To Send His Fragile Ego Into Overdrive

As much as he tries to project a tough guy image, President Donald Trump has as fragile an ego as anyone. From social media beefs to railing against late-night TV hosts, he's is prone to lash out at any perceived slight. So when he learns that his inauguration had somewhat low ratings? Expect him to take to Truth Social to tell you how it was actually the most-viewed inauguration ever. Nielsen estimates that 24.6 million people watched Trump's inauguration on Monday, January 20, 2025, across a variety of networks, like CNN and Fox News. That is a sharp decline from former President Joe Biden's inauguration, with an estimated viewing audience of 33.8 million viewers, and Trump's first inauguration in 2017, which drew in 31 million viewers. Like most Americans at home, not even some political figures wanted to watch the ceremony — Michelle Obama wasn't the only one missing from Trump's inauguration.

A visual to show how the billionaire donors (and their spouses!) got better seats than anyone else including Trump's Cabinet nominees. pic.twitter.com/Cw0iX0abEz — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 21, 2025

It's especially not a good look after the event was moved indoors to the Capitol rotunda as opposed to outside, where it's traditionally held and can draw in a larger audience — large crowd sizes being something Trump isn't exactly used to. Many of his supporters who traveled to DC for the inauguration were (literally) left out in the cold while billionaire donors like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos were given prime seats for the ceremonies. Political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen summed it succinctly on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Trump hanging his supporters in DC out to dry in favor of an exclusive inauguration where only his inner circle and top donors can attend is the perfect metaphor for this administration and today's GOP."

