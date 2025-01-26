Bill Clinton Once Had An Awkward Moment In Front Of Gwyneth Paltrow

As an A-list celebrity, Gwyneth Paltrow has run into some pretty popular figures in her past, and she brought up one unique encounter she had in her "Hot Ones" interview. This particular instance she recalled was when none other than the President of the United States at the time, Bill Clinton, came to see one of her movies. And it's safe to say, his reaction stood out all those years ago in 1996.

The incident took place at a screening of her film, "Emma." During the interview, Sean Evans, the host of "Hot Ones," brought up the topic after browsing online rumors. He asked her if she could confirm that Bill Clinton did in fact snore during the "Emma" screening. Paltrow did indeed confirm that it was true. "He was snoring right in front of me. I was like, 'Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie,'" she added facetiously.