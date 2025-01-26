Bill Clinton Once Had An Awkward Moment In Front Of Gwyneth Paltrow
As an A-list celebrity, Gwyneth Paltrow has run into some pretty popular figures in her past, and she brought up one unique encounter she had in her "Hot Ones" interview. This particular instance she recalled was when none other than the President of the United States at the time, Bill Clinton, came to see one of her movies. And it's safe to say, his reaction stood out all those years ago in 1996.
The incident took place at a screening of her film, "Emma." During the interview, Sean Evans, the host of "Hot Ones," brought up the topic after browsing online rumors. He asked her if she could confirm that Bill Clinton did in fact snore during the "Emma" screening. Paltrow did indeed confirm that it was true. "He was snoring right in front of me. I was like, 'Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie,'" she added facetiously.
Emma still became a hit despite the snore heard around the world
Following the sarcasm, Paltrow explained that it did become a hit. During her spicy interview, she exclaims, "f*** you, Bill Clinton," for underappreciating her talents during the screening. And the film was definitely a success. According to Variety, its budget was around $8 million, and it grossed nearly $40 million in the box office. The film also received a couple nominations with one award for its original score at the 69th Oscars ceremony in 1997 (and Paltrow would win her very own Oscar just a couple of years later).
The "Hot Ones" interview will likely not host Bill Clinton on the show for his side of the story, because the show is branded as apolitical, which the host told Philip DeFranco in an interview. The president has a very difficult job, so even though the reaction could have caused some offense, it is understandable that he may have just been tired.