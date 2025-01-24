Vanessa Trump's Most Inappropriate Outfits Yet

All eyes have been on Donald Trump Jr. since he reportedly ditched fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress Bettina Anderson. Before there was Guilfoyle, though, there was his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. Because Don Jr. is in the public eye a bit more these days than he has been in the past, folks are interested not only in his new girlfriend but also in his exes. By now, we all know that Guilfoyle has likely sported more inappropriate outfits than the rest of Don Jr.'s past partners combined, but that doesn't mean that his ex-wife has a flawless fashion record.

Vanessa, a former model, married Donald Trump's oldest son in 2006. The pair had five children together during their twelve-year marriage before calling it quits in 2018. Like his relationship with Guilfoyle, Don Jr.'s infidelity reportedly led to his split with Vanessa. But during their time together, Vanessa sported some wildly inappropriate outfits to big events.

In defense of Vanessa, she has had quite the transformation over the years. And, while her hair and makeup routines may have gotten worse, her fashion has definitely improved over time. Even so, some of the outfits she had hanging in her closet in years past certainly qualify as skeletons in her closet. From basically wearing lingerie to charity events to one of the worst Playboy bunny costumes we've seen, we've got Vanessa's most inappropriate outfits over the years.

