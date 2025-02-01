Inside Mariah Carey's Rocky Relationship With Luis Miguel & What Led To Their Breakup

Mariah Carey and Luis Miguel have offered glimpses into their high-profile romance through her memoir and his series, respectively. But the true story seems to lie somewhere between their two perspectives, and connecting the dots provides a much clearer view of what led to their breakup. In the sensationalized "Luis Miguel: The Series," the Latin superstar first spots Carey while having dinner at a restaurant and goes out of his way to buy her dream house for her, essentially forcing the "Honey" hitmaker to talk to him. However, in "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," the legendary singer writes that their meeting was a blind date orchestrated by her real-estate agent.

Advertisement

"It was a simple scheme: They told the mystery man that I really wanted to meet him, and they told me that he wanted to meet me," Carey recalled. Miguel was incredibly famous in Latin America at the time (it was 1998) and had dated many top Hollywood stars by that point including Salma Hayek. One thing both parties agree on is that he drank heavily at their dinner. As the "All I Want For Christmas" songstress wrote, "I had just met this guy, and he was drunk off his a**! I was thinking to myself, 'We're not going anywhere with this; it's not going to work.'"

But Miguel pulled the ultimate Cassanova move, sending her a Bulgari diamond necklace the following day. Although Carey obviously makes a lot of money herself (especially every Christmas season), she was impressed. The Grammy winner confirmed, "I soon learned that was his way; he was an authentic, over-the-top Latin lover, for real." Naturally, both versions of their love story also agree that Miguel was extravagant and romantic. But sadly, this couldn't mend the cracks that soon began to show in Carey and Miguel's relationship.

Advertisement