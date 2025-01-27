What Happened To Red Dress Boutique After Shark Tank?

As "Shark Tank" got bigger with audiences, so too did its pitches. In the early seasons, a big ask may have been for a $100,000 investment, but by the time Red Dress Boutique appeared in the fifth episode of Season 6 in October 2014, their $600,000 request for 5% equity didn't cause any sharks to raise an eyebrow. Red Dress Boutique is a women's apparel online retailer that looks to offer elegant clothes at affordable prices, with over 80% of their merchandise retailing for under $50 at the time of their pitch.

Red Dress Boutique was founded by wife and husband duo Diana and Josh Harbour. Diana got the idea for their business while the two of them were working mundane office jobs. At 24 years old, they quit their jobs, sold their house, took out a six-figure loan, and bunked with some friends for an entire year to get their business off the ground. The sharks were impressed by Red Dress Boutique's sales, as they had done $8 million in revenue the year prior to their pitch.

Red Dress Boutique's social media marketing strategy and continued growth won the sharks over. Diana talked about how she would take pictures of clothes she found and post them to her socials, asking Red Dress Boutique's followers what they thought and using their feedback to cater directly to her customer base. Kevin O'Leary expressed some skepticism about Red Dress Boutique's potential to grow more, saying "You're going to have to clone yourself and it's not easy to do" before dropping out. Lori Greiner and Daymond John dropped out as well, but Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban, the richest shark, were both interested. After some back and forth, the Harbours secured a deal with both sharks, accepting $1.2 million for 20% equity between the two sharks. That turned out to be a pretty solid investment.

