The Stunning Transformation Of HGTV Star Erin Napier

Of HGTV's numerous success stories, "Home Town" is perhaps the most unique. It's definitely the most specific, following home renovations set within the small town of Laurel, Mississippi, which boasted a population of less than 17,000 as of 2023 (via the U.S. Census Bureau).

At the heart of the series are Erin Napier and her husband Ben, longtime Laurel residents who've made it their mission to revive and revitalize their tiny community, one home renovation at a time. While projects the couple undertakes are certainly front and center in each episode, its Erin and Ben who really bring viewers back week after week. "Somehow, against the odds, 'Home Town' is one of those long-running shows that has been on through different seasons of a life, and that is so rare," Erin said of the show's long-running popularity during an interview for HGTV. "There may be some kid who was in sixth grade when they watched our pilot episode and now they are a sophomore in college who watches it on trips home. Unbelievable."

Over the course of all those episodes — and various spin-offs and iterations of "Home Town" — fans haven't just watched the evolution of Laurel, they've also witnessed the many changes that Erin herself has undergone, from writing books to launching new products while embracing her unexpected stardom. Discover more by reading on to experience the stunning transformation of Erin Napier.