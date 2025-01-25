Melania Trump Lets Gavin Newsom Have The Kiss Donald Missed (& Her Hat Doesn't Get In The Way)

For years, the internet has joked that Melania Trump secretly dislikes Donald Trump and sticks around for the money, but what's the real truth about Melania and Donald Trump's marriage? While no one can say for sure how the FLOTUS really feels, her 2024 memoir "Melania" offers a few hints. In her book, Melania recalls meeting Donald and being "drawn to his magnetic energy." However, one interesting detail stands out: She never describes being attracted to him. Instead, she recalls noticing "a man and an attractive blonde woman approaching," mentioning the woman's beauty at least two more times. Donald, on the other hand, doesn't get the same compliments. She does, however, mention that she knew he was a celebrity when they met — a fact that certainly didn't hurt his appeal.

Melania also writes about their shared interests: "We share a love for Elvis Presley and Elton John. [...] His taste was eclectic, just like mine." She even addresses the viral moment when she swatted his hand during a public appearance, explaining it was her way of signaling there wasn't enough space to hold hands.

Based on Melania's own words, it's unlikely that her relationship with Donald ever had the burning passion that often evolves into deep companionship as couples grow. And given his many rumored affairs, it's not hard to see why. But one thing is clear: Melania is committed to Donald's success because it's directly tied to hers. This symbiotic relationship might not be a fairy tale, but it's clearly one of the reasons Melania and Donald Trump stay together.

