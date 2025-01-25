Melania Trump Lets Gavin Newsom Have The Kiss Donald Missed (& Her Hat Doesn't Get In The Way)
Remember that viral inauguration moment? The one where Donald Trump went in for a kiss but couldn't quite get to Melania Trump's cheek, supposedly because of her hat? The internet went wild with speculations that it wasn't about the hat at all, but about Melania not wanting to kiss her husband. These rumors gained even more traction when we discovered Melania nearly ditched the hat for inauguration day because it was damaged, but she then made her designer work late nights to repair it. If that wasn't telling enough, fast-forward a few days and a new clip has people saying, "Told you so!"
Governor Newsom and President Trump greet each other and Newsom exchanges words with Trump pic.twitter.com/CcNPVC8DRQ
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2025
The POTUS and FLOTUS arrived in Los Angeles on Janjary 24 to tour the damage left by the devastating wildfires that have raged there since January 7, and they were greeted by Governor Gavin Newsom. And though Melania wore a hat, she angled her face perfectly so Newsom could kiss her cheek properly. Admittedly, the baseball cap she wore was nothing like the wide-brimmed mob boss hat she had on at the inauguration, but it was wide enough to keep Newsom's lips away if she wanted it to. Since Melania clearly has the head-tilt logistics down pat, where were these skills during the inauguration?
How does Melania Trump really feel about Donald Trump?
For years, the internet has joked that Melania Trump secretly dislikes Donald Trump and sticks around for the money, but what's the real truth about Melania and Donald Trump's marriage? While no one can say for sure how the FLOTUS really feels, her 2024 memoir "Melania" offers a few hints. In her book, Melania recalls meeting Donald and being "drawn to his magnetic energy." However, one interesting detail stands out: She never describes being attracted to him. Instead, she recalls noticing "a man and an attractive blonde woman approaching," mentioning the woman's beauty at least two more times. Donald, on the other hand, doesn't get the same compliments. She does, however, mention that she knew he was a celebrity when they met — a fact that certainly didn't hurt his appeal.
Melania also writes about their shared interests: "We share a love for Elvis Presley and Elton John. [...] His taste was eclectic, just like mine." She even addresses the viral moment when she swatted his hand during a public appearance, explaining it was her way of signaling there wasn't enough space to hold hands.
Based on Melania's own words, it's unlikely that her relationship with Donald ever had the burning passion that often evolves into deep companionship as couples grow. And given his many rumored affairs, it's not hard to see why. But one thing is clear: Melania is committed to Donald's success because it's directly tied to hers. This symbiotic relationship might not be a fairy tale, but it's clearly one of the reasons Melania and Donald Trump stay together.