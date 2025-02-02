A Look Back At Simon Cowell's Romance With Playboy Model Carmen Electra
Carmen Electra has had numerous high profile relationships with stars like Dave Navarro and Dennis Rodman, but she has also had a brief fling with the legendary talent judge, Simon Cowell. In an interview on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" she opens up about their brief romance. "Simon Cowell hired me to be a guest judge on his show in London. I was thrilled and immediately flew out," she revealed.
In the interview, she recalls her experience meeting the man who found fame and fortune on "American Idol." "We exchanged numbers. We didn't talk, we were just very flirtatious." Nothing came of this until Cowell moved to Los Angeles to judge on "The X Factor." This is when she got a call inviting her to one of his parties and they were able to rekindle the spark from London.
"We went out one night and we were kissing, and the paparazzi saw us. That's when all the rumors started." She clarified during the interview, though, that they did not actually date.
The media rushed to a love triangle narrative
E! News crafted a 'love triangle' report once Lauren Silverman was revealed to be pregnant with Simon Cowell's child. This narrative was based on an undisclosed source's account of events. "Carmen was at Simon's house in L.A. when she literally busted him with Lauren," the source told E! News. The report stated Electra was in distress because of this, but this definitely did not seem to be the case when the "Baywatch" star was asked to speak on Cowell being a dad.
"What I witnessed working with him on 'Britain's Got Talent' and coming to see him during 'X Factor' is that the people he truly believes in, he stands up for them and supports them. So I obviously think that his child will be very well taken care of and very, very loved," Electra told reporters at the 2013 Do Something Awards. She confirmed that she and Cowell never actually dated, just like she did on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?"
She pointed out the humor of the situation since the media exaggerated the nature of their relationship. "It's been so funny to hear all the different stories," she said with a chuckle. She then ends off with, "I'm going to call him as soon as I get in the car after the event, I want to know if it's a boy or a girl."