A Look Back At Simon Cowell's Romance With Playboy Model Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra has had numerous high profile relationships with stars like Dave Navarro and Dennis Rodman, but she has also had a brief fling with the legendary talent judge, Simon Cowell. In an interview on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" she opens up about their brief romance. "Simon Cowell hired me to be a guest judge on his show in London. I was thrilled and immediately flew out," she revealed.

Advertisement

In the interview, she recalls her experience meeting the man who found fame and fortune on "American Idol." "We exchanged numbers. We didn't talk, we were just very flirtatious." Nothing came of this until Cowell moved to Los Angeles to judge on "The X Factor." This is when she got a call inviting her to one of his parties and they were able to rekindle the spark from London.

"We went out one night and we were kissing, and the paparazzi saw us. That's when all the rumors started." She clarified during the interview, though, that they did not actually date.