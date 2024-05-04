Simon Cowell's Son Is Growing Up To Be His Twin
Few public figures have shaped reality television quite like Simon Cowell. Known for his brutal critiques, blunt commentary, and signature black T-shirt, the competition series panelist made a name for himself on reality programs like "American Idol," "The X Factor," and "America's Got Talent." As the judge viewers love to hate, he arguably became the face of the genre.
Once upon a time, Simon would tear apart up-and-coming singers with statements like, "When you started to sing, the first thing that went through my mind was you sound like someone who should be singing on a cruise ship. And then halfway through the song, I imagined the ship sinking." (Yes, he actually said this to a contestant on "American Idol.") Nowadays, he's less likely to eviscerate an aspiring artist on national television — and it's all thanks to fatherhood. As he told People in 2016, "There's no question when you actually have a kid, it does make you feel different because you understand how you would feel if it was your son up there."
At the age of 54, Simon Cowell became a dad for the first time when his son, Eric Cowell, was born. Evidently, the apple didn't fall far from the tree. As Simon told People, "He's exactly like me when I was younger, he's so cheeky, and he knows how to get me wrapped around his little finger." While Eric has certainly taken after his famous father, it sounds like he's already paving his own path.
Simon Cowell welcomed his son on Valentine's Day
It's no stretch to say Simon Cowell was thrilled to become a father. When his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, was still pregnant, Simon shared on "BBC Breakfast" (via Billboard) that he couldn't wait for the baby to arrive. "Once I got used to it, I did get excited ... I think I will be a good dad, so I'm excited now," he said. However, when the subject of diaper duty came up, he was far less enthusiastic. "I wouldn't do that — 100 percent absolutely not going near that," he stated.
Simon announced the birth of his son, Eric Cowell, on X, formerly known as Twitter. The reality TV star shared that his "healthy and handsome" child was born on February 14, 2014. That same day, Simon also noted on Twitter that he named his firstborn after his father, who died in 1999. "What he is striving for is to build the same relationship [with his son] over the years," the former "American Idol" judge's publicist told People. "It's the whole family thing — he got a tremendous amount of comfort from the relationship he had with his mom and dad. They were very, very close."
Eric Cowell has a big brother
Settling down and getting married never seemed to be in the cards for Simon Cowell. Back in 2012, when he was still dating then-girlfriend Terri Seymour, he told The Mirror, "I don't believe in marriage, certainly not in this business."
After the birth of his son Eric Cowell, "The X Factor" judge had a change of heart. In 2021, Simon proposed to longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman. Wanting to take the next step with Lauren after spending the pandemic lockdown as a family, Simon told ET, "Family is everything, and that is what I kind of took away from it." As of this writing, they have not announced a wedding date.
Heading to the altar meant that Simon would officially become a stepfather to Lauren's firstborn, Adam Silverman, with whom she shares with her ex-husband, Andrew Silverman. Born in 2006, not much is known about Adam, but he appears to have a great relationship with Simon. In 2018, he supported him when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Adam even coordinated with his stepdad, right down to the matching sunglasses. What's more, both Adam and Eric were present when Simon got down on one knee to propose to Lauren.
Eric Cowell helped bring balance to his father's life
Becoming a parent completely changed Simon Cowell's life — especially with regards to burning the midnight oil. As he told The Sun in 2022, "Before Eric, my life was 99 percent work. I was obsessed with it." In the same interview, Simon revealed that he'd grown unhappy with his hectic work schedule. When Eric Cowell arrived, Simon overhauled his priorities; the talent judge learned to balance work life and raising a child. "Now Eric is around, I don't work through the night anymore. If he hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened. The thought of it — I can't deal with that," he shared.
On a 2019 episode of "Lorraine," Simon noted that fatherhood has given him invaluable perspective. "Stuff that would stress me out five years ago, I couldn't care less about now," he said. "When you become a dad, something clicks in you. It's all about them."
If there's one person who has noticed the shift in Simon, it's the winner of the first season of "American Idol." On an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (via People), Kelly Clarkson shared that she truly believed that becoming a father changed the former "Idol" judge for the better. "I think the vulnerable little side of you came out when you had a kid," she told Simon.
Eric Cowell helped the reality TV judge quit smoking
Eric Cowell's already looking out for his famous father's health. In 2022, Simon Cowell told Extra that he cut back on smoking cigarettes thanks to his son. "He is really strict. ... I have to sneak behind the hedges, and I'm having my four puffs, and I can see him following me around," the reality TV judge shared. "I said to him the other day, 'Thanks to you, I nearly quit.'"
Keeping tabs on his father's smoking habits seemed to work: In 2023, Simon told the Mirror that his days of lighting up cigarettes are behind him. "I'm vaping, so I'm not quite out of the woods, but I don't smoke cigarettes," he said. "I have not had a cigarette in about three or four weeks." In a separate chat with People, Simon shared that he's had more energy since kicking the habit. "That's made a big difference," he said.
Simon's son also influenced him to stop using Botox. Evidently, there was one instance in particular where the injectable treatment's results upset Eric. Apparently, Simon's transformation made him unrecognizable even to his own kid. As the "AGT" star told The Sun in 2022, "Eric was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now."
Eric Cowell is an outdoorsy and sporty kid
In 2023, Simon Cowell moved his family from the hustle and bustle of upscale London to a much quieter home in the English countryside. In July, a source told People, "[Simon] moved into the home a few months ago and is really enjoying the freedom of country life." The source added that the reality TV veteran was pleased to live a much more "anonymous life." In addition, living in Oxfordshire, known for its picturesque villages and stunning scenery, was the perfect place for his and his fiancee Lauren Silverman's young son to experience life as a normal kid away from the paparazzi.
Moving to a rural area, Simon saw his son in himself. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Simon shared, "He's like me. He likes being outside, you know. He's kind of doing all the things as I did as a kid where he's playing football outside, he's climbing trees, he's running. And that's what we have ... We're in the countryside, so he gets to do tons of things outside, so I'm happy, and he loves it there."
Simon Cowell's son is set to become a published author
In February 2020, Simon Cowell announced on Instagram that he and his son, Eric Cowell, were publishing a children's book series. Sharing a photo of him and Eric with their two dogs, Simon detailed the duo's project, which he called Wishfits. "WISHFIT is a world where the most unusual animals exist," he wrote. "The WISHFITS are magical, unusual and have evolved in a weird and wonderful way, combining two different species to form hybrid animals with very distinct characteristics!" The animals were all Eric's idea, with Simon stating that they included dog/cat hybrids called "DAT," a cheetah/slug hybrid known as a "CHUG," and one called "SPIKEY," a hybrid of a spider and a donkey. In addition to creating these books, Simon mentioned that a portion of the sales were going to charity.
However, Simon's busy work schedule and the pandemic delayed the series. According to The Bookseller, a spokesperson for book publisher Hachette Children's Books revealed that Wishfits was set to be released sometime in 2023. As of this writing, the charming book series has yet to come out.
Eric Cowell already has an eye for talent
Not only does Eric Cowell look like his dad, but he might just steal his job. In 2023, Eric joined his father on the red carpet of "America's Got Talent" Season 18, where he posed with the season's winner, Adrian Stocia, and his dog, Hurricane. In fact, Simon Cowell told Access Hollywood that Eric, a big fan of the show, predicted the Border Collie would win the competition. "Eric, my son, was at the show last night. And I said to him this morning, 'Who do you think is going to win?' And he said, 'Hurricane.' He really, really called it.'"
In the same interview, Simon shared that Eric began spending time with him on the "Got Talent" set at an early age. "Ever since he was a baby, he used to come to the shows with me. And I always thought, 'God, what happens if he doesn't like what I do?' But he really loves this show," the TV veteran said. "He gets invested, when we woke up this morning, it was the first thing we were talking about.'"
Simon seemed to love the idea that Eric would take his place on the judging panel one day. Over on Instagram, he posted a sweet photo showing him, his son, and another boy at his "AGT" judging seat in April 2024. "Meet the new judges of Got Talent 2033," he wrote.
Simon Cowell hopes his son 'never' auditions for his show
If Eric Cowell doesn't see himself on the judging panel of "America's Got Talent" or "Britain's Got Talent" in a few years, fans of the hit competition show may see him as a contestant. As his dad told ET in 2023, he's set on trying out for the series. "He's now decided he's going to do 'Britain's Got Talent.' I think he wants to be in a rock band. He loves Green Day," Simon shared.
Eric has taken up drumming, and according to Simon, he's a natural. Even so, Simon's not exactly itching to see his kid on "BGT." "That's going to be total torture. I mean, of all the things I've ever done, this will probably be the hardest because he does play drums," Simon said. "[He's] going to drum and sing! I went, 'Oh God, no.'"
Just weeks after his ET interview, Simon told People that he believes Eric shouldn't audition for any of the "Got Talent" programs. However, it's not because Simon thinks Eric doesn't have what it takes — it's the quite opposite, in fact. "He's a good drummer. ... I mean, he's in time. He's in rhythm," Simon said. "I keep saying to him, 'If you're good, never come on the show.'" The longtime reality show judge also noted that if Eric were to compete on "Got Talent," he would not join the youngster on stage. "I actually don't have any performing talent whatsoever," Simon said. "I would just stand in the wings."
Eric Cowell won't be getting a huge inheritance
Ashton Kutcher, Gordon Ramsay, and Sting are just a few of the A-list celebrities who have said they will not be leaving their immense fortunes to their kids. And yes, a certain "American Idol" star is also on that list. Simon Cowell's reportedly worth somewhere around $600 million, but as far as he's concerned, that massive chunk of change won't be going to his progeny.
Back in 2013, while Lauren Silverman was pregnant with Eric Cowell, Simon told Esquire (via E! News), "I'm going to leave my money to somebody. A charity, probably — kids and dogs." He elaborated, "I don't believe in passing on from one generation to another. Your legacy has to be that hopefully you gave enough people an opportunity, so that they could do well, and you gave them your time, taught them what you know."
Of course, that's not to say Simon Cowell's son doesn't live a lavish life. Rather, it just sounds like his dad hopes he develops a strong work ethic and earns enough on his own so he doesn't have to rely on an inheritance.
Eric Cowell certainly leads a luxurious life just like his dad
As previously noted, Simon Cowell has a considerable net worth thanks to his hard work, and his son definitely seems to be enjoying a luxurious lifestyle because of it. From going on family vacations in Barbados every Christmas to receiving the best toys money can buy, Eric is just another celebrity kid living it up.
That's just a small taste of Eric's life. When celebrating his birthdays, Simon and Lauren Silverman go all out. When Eric turned 3, the famous parents dished out an estimated £10,000 on a dinosaur themed birthday at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London. Simon reportedly spent £30,000 for a "The Greatest Showman" themed birthday extravaganza for his 5th birthday.
Simon's parenting style has also been relatively lax regarding Eric's education. In a 2019 interview with NBC (via Express), "The X Factor" star admitted, "Listen, if I can get him out at 10 to come and work for me, then I would. I was better off out of school than I was in school. But I didn't have that major stress about homework because I would just throw it away. I am not saying behave like me, but at the same time, you have got to have a balance. A healthy, happy kid is more important than an overeducated, stressed kid."
Simon Cowell wants a younger sibling for Eric Cowell
When Simon Cowell became a parent, it unlocked something in him on an emotional level. "After I lost my mom and dad, you kind of think you're never going to feel that love again — that's it. Then you have kids, and thought I never thought I would feel that way — it's beyond your love for your parents," he told The Sun in 2022. "It almost hurts how much you love them."
After feeling so much love and joy as Eric's father, Simon has toyed with the idea of expanding his family again. In April 2023, he shared with The Sun, "Just two days ago, I was thinking, 'It would be nice to have another.'" Simon clarified that he and Lauren Silverman did not have any plans to add to their family at that moment.
The reality TV veteran also acknowledged to the outlet that he's wondered if Eric wishes he had a younger sibling. "[Y]ou never know with kids if they're happy being on their own or how would he feel if there was another one," he said. No matter what he and Silverman choose to do down the road, it sounds like Simon will be content no matter what. As he told The Sun, "I really like being a dad."