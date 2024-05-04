Simon Cowell's Son Is Growing Up To Be His Twin

Few public figures have shaped reality television quite like Simon Cowell. Known for his brutal critiques, blunt commentary, and signature black T-shirt, the competition series panelist made a name for himself on reality programs like "American Idol," "The X Factor," and "America's Got Talent." As the judge viewers love to hate, he arguably became the face of the genre.

Once upon a time, Simon would tear apart up-and-coming singers with statements like, "When you started to sing, the first thing that went through my mind was you sound like someone who should be singing on a cruise ship. And then halfway through the song, I imagined the ship sinking." (Yes, he actually said this to a contestant on "American Idol.") Nowadays, he's less likely to eviscerate an aspiring artist on national television — and it's all thanks to fatherhood. As he told People in 2016, "There's no question when you actually have a kid, it does make you feel different because you understand how you would feel if it was your son up there."

At the age of 54, Simon Cowell became a dad for the first time when his son, Eric Cowell, was born. Evidently, the apple didn't fall far from the tree. As Simon told People, "He's exactly like me when I was younger, he's so cheeky, and he knows how to get me wrapped around his little finger." While Eric has certainly taken after his famous father, it sounds like he's already paving his own path.