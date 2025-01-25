Jesse Watters' Weird Take On Kamala & Doug's Grocery Trip Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Three days after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris left the White House, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, went grocery shopping, making time for their marriage. The New York Post shared images of the couple at an Asian grocery store in California, and Fox News host Jesse Watters weighed in with an opinion that had social media in flames.
"The New York Post caught her grocery shopping with Dougie Fresh," he said, "What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?" The clip quickly went viral on X and netizens were quick to speak their minds on the anchor's comments. A user wrote, "Fellas, is it weak to love your wife and enjoy spending time with her?" Yet Watters added more fuel to the fire when he agreed with a user who said smart men accompany their wife shopping to monitor what they spend. "Touché," Watters replied, later adding, "You don't need to go grocery shopping with your wife, you should be able to exert price control from afar." (via Yahoo!)
X users also questioned his authority on what husbands should and should not do, given that he let the air out of a 25-year-old intern's tires so that he could offer to drive her home, which began an affair. As a result, his wife of 10 years, Noelle Watters, filed for divorce (via HuffPost). By the end of that same year, he and Emma were married.
This is typical Jesse Watters
Netizens also took the opportunity to call out Jesse Watters on his long list of misogynistic comments — some so shocking that even his colleagues have called him out on air. Just half a year ago, in August 2024, Watters said about Kamala Harris, "She's going to get paralyzed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her," a seemingly sexually charged comment. Despite being against Harris herself, co-host Dana Perino called him out, exclaiming "Jesse Watters!" His other co-host, Jeanine Pirro, was even starker. "I don't like that. Take it back," she said.
Another instance happened on Fox News talk show "The Five," where Watters was discussing the fundraising organization called "White Dudes for Harris," which he mocked for being a "struggle session for pale, hairy, flabby California artists," adding later that for men to vote for a woman candidate "is either childish — that person has mommy issues — or they're just trying to be accepted by other women." The rest of the panel can be heard saying "What?" while he doubled down, saying that "when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman," he added. Dana Perino challenged him once again, asking him, "Oh, is that right? Science says that?"