Jesse Watters' Weird Take On Kamala & Doug's Grocery Trip Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Three days after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris left the White House, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, went grocery shopping, making time for their marriage. The New York Post shared images of the couple at an Asian grocery store in California, and Fox News host Jesse Watters weighed in with an opinion that had social media in flames.

"The New York Post caught her grocery shopping with Dougie Fresh," he said, "What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife?" The clip quickly went viral on X and netizens were quick to speak their minds on the anchor's comments. A user wrote, "Fellas, is it weak to love your wife and enjoy spending time with her?" Yet Watters added more fuel to the fire when he agreed with a user who said smart men accompany their wife shopping to monitor what they spend. "Touché," Watters replied, later adding, "You don't need to go grocery shopping with your wife, you should be able to exert price control from afar." (via Yahoo!)

X users also questioned his authority on what husbands should and should not do, given that he let the air out of a 25-year-old intern's tires so that he could offer to drive her home, which began an affair. As a result, his wife of 10 years, Noelle Watters, filed for divorce (via HuffPost). By the end of that same year, he and Emma were married.

