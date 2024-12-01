Fox News' Jesse Watters & Wife Emma Have A Messy Relationship Timeline

If you've always suspected that Fox News's Jesse Watters seemed to move pretty quickly from wife number one to wife number two, you're not wrong — it turns out he did. The conservative political commenter settled his divorce from his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato, in March 2019, and by the end of that same year, he was already married to another woman. It doesn't take a genius to figure out that Jesse and his second wife, Emma Watters, were already an item before the divorce papers were signed. But just how far back does their relationship go?

Advertisement

By Jesse's admission, their love story dates back to when she worked with him as his associate producer. "When I was trying to get Emma to date me, the first thing I did was let the air out of her tires. She couldn't go anywhere; she needed a lift. I said, 'Hey, you need a lift?' She hopped right in," he shared with his co-hosts on "The Five" while grinning. If the commentator's story about how he "met" his wife has you creeped out, you'd be shocked to realize the actual story is much worse. Jesse Watters conveniently omitted the fact that he was married at the time he began pursuing Emma, who was 14 years younger.