Fox News' Jesse Watters & Wife Emma Have A Messy Relationship Timeline
If you've always suspected that Fox News's Jesse Watters seemed to move pretty quickly from wife number one to wife number two, you're not wrong — it turns out he did. The conservative political commenter settled his divorce from his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato, in March 2019, and by the end of that same year, he was already married to another woman. It doesn't take a genius to figure out that Jesse and his second wife, Emma Watters, were already an item before the divorce papers were signed. But just how far back does their relationship go?
By Jesse's admission, their love story dates back to when she worked with him as his associate producer. "When I was trying to get Emma to date me, the first thing I did was let the air out of her tires. She couldn't go anywhere; she needed a lift. I said, 'Hey, you need a lift?' She hopped right in," he shared with his co-hosts on "The Five" while grinning. If the commentator's story about how he "met" his wife has you creeped out, you'd be shocked to realize the actual story is much worse. Jesse Watters conveniently omitted the fact that he was married at the time he began pursuing Emma, who was 14 years younger.
Jesse Watters also met his first wife while working at Fox
Ironically, Fox News host Jesse Watters also met his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato, while she was working in Fox's marketing segments. They began a relationship, tied the knot in 2009, and eventually had twin daughters. While Jesse continued to work for the network, Inguagiato resigned after having their children. Abandoned ambitions aside, the couple seemed quite happy, often sharing lovey-dovey posts on social media. In fact, the same year Jesse Watters admitted to cheating on Noelle with Emma, he posted a Valentine's Day wish to her on Facebook.
However, the conservative commenter's internet antics weren't enough to fool his wife, who eventually discovered the affair and filed to end their marriage in October 2017. Thanks to the impending scandal, Jesse scheduled a meeting with Fox's Chief of Human Resources in November and came clean. Interestingly, as the network would later explain, the resulting clean-up only affected Emma Watters (then Digiovine), while he walked away unscathed: "Management met with both parties, and a decision was made for the woman to be transferred to work on another program on the network, where she currently remains" (via New York Daily News).
Jesse and Emma Watters dated throughout his divorce battle
As it turned out, Fox's decision to move Emma Watters to "The Ingraham Angle" wasn't a lasting solution, and a month later, she left the Right-wing television channel permanently. Although Fox's spokesperson did not clarify whether this was Emma's personal decision or one made by the network, we know Jesse Watters kept his job and even climbed the corporate ladder by replacing Tucker Carlson after the controversial host left his Fox show in 2023.
With her former employment out of the way, Jesse and Emma Watters continued to date while he battled his first wife in court. Unsurprisingly, they just couldn't agree on divorce terms. Noelle Inguagiato reportedly demanded that her soon-to-be ex-husband cover her court bills, and the couple is also said to have clashed over custody arrangements and division of assets.
With no resolution in sight, the case was headed to trial, but at the last moment, the former couple reached an agreement. A judicial officer later explained, "The parties called the court this morning and explained that the case settled." The divorce was finalized in May 2019 — ironically, the year that would have marked Jesse and Inguagiato's tenth wedding anniversary.
Three months later, Jesse proposed to Emma
Days before their divorce was finalized, Jesse and Emma Watters (then Digiovine) soft-launched their relationship by starting a joint Instagram account for their miniature poodle, Rookie Watters. Although their first post claimed the puppy belonged to Jesse, the account posted a picture of him and Emma hugging Rookie just a day later. When the divorce was finally settled, the new couple wasted no time posting pictures together and advertising their new relationship. Then, on August 25, 2019, the Fox host took to Facebook to announce that he and Emma were engaged. "Thanks to all of our family and friends who've shown us so much love. We are so grateful," he wrote.
If it seems like the couple was speeding through their relationship, you're not wrong. Emma and Jesse quickly began planning their wedding, and just two weeks later, the former producer proudly shared with her Instagram followers that she had found a dress. "I said YES to the dress! Thank you so much," she posted. Finally, in December of that same year — only months after finalizing his divorce from Inguagiato — Jesse and Emma officially tied the knot.
Jesse and Emma had a GOP-studded wedding
Jesse and Emma Watters spent most of their time in New York and New Jersey but chose to have their wedding in the Republican Party's unofficial headquarters: Florida. As expected, several members of the Trump family, who are no strangers to affair rumors, were present on their big day. The couple took pictures with Donald Trump Jr., his fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump, and his wife Lara Trump. Jesse's twin daughters with his ex-wife also attended and served as flower girls, dressed in matching white outfits.
The couple didn't share pictures of their wedding on the day itself, but a week later, Jesse took to Instagram to celebrate their union. "I'm Watters, and this is my wife," the host's proud caption read. However, their social media pages quickly filled with commenters pointing out the hypocrisy of claiming to uphold conservative values while marrying the woman he had cheated on his ex-wife with.
One commenter wrote, "Went from mistress to wife, real quick." When Emma also posted on Instagram to celebrate their wedding, some fans took it upon themselves to issue warnings. One user advised, "Just remember he cheated on his wife with you. Can you truly trust a cheater?"
Despite the hate, the Watters seem to be thriving
The internet never forgets, so it's no surprise that Jesse and Emma Watters still receive criticism for their affair years later. When Jesse shared a picture of their first child in 2021, one Instagram user didn't hold back: "Yay! Hopefully you can be faithful to wife #2." Nonetheless, the happy couple welcomed another daughter in April 2023 and shared the news on Instagram without restricting comments: "Georgina ('Gigi') Post Watters born 6lbs 3oz...welcome to the world!"
When the Fox Host shared a picture of him and Emma at the Meridian Ball in November 2024, one commenter was blunt: "Wow...this is what you gave up a wife and kids for? How are we even [supposed] to believe anything you say?" Regardless of the comments, the couple seems to be thriving and frequently share pictures and videos of their life together on social media. And to their credit, they seem to be making it work. However, judging by Jesse Watter's first marriage, can we ever really tell?